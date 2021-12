Elden Ring file size has been revealed for the PS5 version. It is one of the largest games in terms of file size by From Software. The last game by From Software was Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. It launched with a file size of just 12.5 GB on the Xbox One and PS4. The file size for the PC version was listed as 25 GB. Elden Ring is almost twice the file size of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO