Religion

Christmas Eve in the country

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome and join a beautiful Christmas Eve church service in the country at 5 p.m. on...

CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mercercountyoutlook.net

Come Hear Pastor Steve Howell St. Pauls Country Church of Rockford and reminder of Service on Christmas Eve

(12-20-21) The membership of St. Pauls Country Church, located at 1538 Oregon Road, Rockford, OH invites you to their worship service at 10 AM on Sunday, December 26, 2021. During this most Holy of seasons, Retired Pastor Steve Howell will continue with the book of John 14:1-7 and Matthew 2:1-12. His sermon is entitled Jesus  The Way, Truth and Life.
ROCKFORD, OH
Jesus Christ
AFP

Celebrating Christmas in Bethlehem: a double blessing for Gazan

The last time Milad Ayyad travelled outside of the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip he was just 10 years old, but for Christmas this year he received a "priceless" gift to visit Bethlehem. The permit to exit the impoverished Gaza Strip, which has been blockaded by Israel for 15 years, came too late for him to organise to be there on Christmas Day.
CELEBRATIONS
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
bravotv.com

Teresa & Louie's First Christmas Eve in Their New House Included the Most Lavish Meal

Teresa Giudice is known for hosting an over-the-top Christmas Eve dinner, and this year, she had a new setting for her festive feast. Teresa and her fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, recently moved into a gorgeous home, and for their first Christmas Eve there, the couple went all out. The tableware had a stunning gold, red, white, and black color scheme, and Teresa's go-to floral design company, Treemendous Florist Events, created beautiful arrangements using the same palette.
FOOD & DRINKS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
WREG

Pope’s 3 key words for a marriage: ‘Please, thanks, sorry’

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis sought Sunday to encourage married couples, acknowledging that the pandemic has aggravated some family problems but urging couples to seek help and always remember three key words in a marriage: “Please, thanks and sorry.” Francis penned a letter to married couples that was released Sunday, a Catholic feast day commemorating […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Celebrates Christmas ‘from the North Pole’ With Hilarious Photo

One might assume Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson would not be familiar with the North Pole being from Louisiana and all. However, the star of Duck Dynasty proved on Saturday that this was not the case. No, Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson celebrated Christmas from the North Pole with a new hilarious photo. He posted the photo on his personal Twitter account.
CELEBRITIES

