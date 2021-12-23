Christmas Eve in the country

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year.
“To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti.
Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity.
Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.
“It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
(12-20-21) The membership of St. Pauls Country Church, located at 1538 Oregon Road, Rockford, OH invites you to their worship service at 10 AM on Sunday, December 26, 2021. During this most Holy of seasons, Retired Pastor Steve Howell will continue with the book of John 14:1-7 and Matthew 2:1-12. His sermon is entitled Jesus The Way, Truth and Life.
The last time Milad Ayyad travelled outside of the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip he was just 10 years old, but for Christmas this year he received a "priceless" gift to visit Bethlehem. The permit to exit the impoverished Gaza Strip, which has been blockaded by Israel for 15 years, came too late for him to organise to be there on Christmas Day.
Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed.
The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway.
Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery.
The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support.
Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals.
Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone.
In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need.
In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals.
The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
With omicron hitting California just weeks ago many local communities including churches have brought awareness to their congregation about the omicron variant and how serious matters can get very fast.
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis sought Sunday to encourage married couples, acknowledging that the pandemic has aggravated some family problems but urging couples to seek help and always remember three key words in a marriage: “Please, thanks and sorry.” Francis penned a letter to married couples that was released Sunday, a Catholic feast day commemorating […]
