The ‘Going to the Movies’ Experience has Changed in Ways that You Might Not Know About

By Liberty
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a lot of thinking and then overthinking, my family and I decided to do something that we haven't done since before the pandemic. We went to the actual movie theatre to see a movie on its opening weekend!. Now, I know that a lot of you have gone...

The Spokesman-Review

Why you might love Hallmark holiday movies even if they’re cheesy

In October, Jenna Golden embarked on the same ritual she’s been using to mark the holiday season for the last three years: watching all the Hallmark holiday movies in order and writing pithy reviews, which she tweets. This winter, the channel best known for its gift-wrapped romances rolled out...
MOVIES
imdb.com

What You Should Know About Each Suit In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Like millions of other geeks, I snagged tickets for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" for the earliest possible showing I could. It was clear that there was going to be a lot to talk about and not everybody has the good sense to talk about these things in articles clearly labeled as spoiler-heavy.
MOVIES
My 1053 WJLT

See If You Can Answer These Christmas Movie Trivia Questions

Do you think you know your Christmas movies? Let's put your knowledge to the test!. It's that time of year where millions are binging their favorite Christmas movies. The thing about Christmas movies is that we have seen most of them enough to be able to quote and pick out certain flaws or fun facts about the movie. That's how I am with so many movies, not just Christmas movies. People will randomly call or text me to ask the most obscure questions about movies and nine times out of ten, I will have the answer for them. What I am trying to say is that movie trivia is kind of my thing.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Everything you need to know about Netflix’s final star-studded original movie of 2021

Netflix has a ton of great original movies to stream. Don’t Look Up is not one of them. I can’t stress this point enough about the new star-packed film from director Adam McKay that’s now available on Netflix. It is so painfully un-entertaining, so full of sound and fury signifying nothing, and so condescending toward the targets of the film’s ire that a much better and more accurate title for this one would have been Don’t Watch This. Indeed, this is a climate change screed — starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and a bunch of other high-profile actors — that’s so unfunny you really have to force yourself to finish it. The only sort-of redeeming quality about it is the message, but we’ll get to that.
MOVIES
CNET

Why you need to watch the most absorbing sci-fi film on Netflix right now

There are escapist sci-fi movies that transport us to a world of spine-tingling aliens and visceral space travel. Then there are subtle dystopian films that shine their brightest after the credits roll, ensuring your return to reality isn't without a fresh, existential perspective. I know you know about Black Mirror's...
TV & VIDEOS
gamingonphone.com

Top 10 best Minecraft myths and truths you might not know of

An endless world with endless possibilities is the one named Minecraft. This game is one of the best-known games around the world. The reason is very obvious that it encompasses several features with different adventures. Mobs like zombies, creepers, skeletons, and other dangerous creatures make the game more interesting to roam around the biomes. Here, with the help of different things, we are going to learn if the 10 selected myths are true or false. Therefore, ten interesting myths and truths have been tested for the right result which can enhance a player’s knowledge about Minecraft.
VIDEO GAMES
Portsmouth Times

HIGHLY encourage you to go see this movie

As I said last week we were gearing up for SPIDERMAN!!!! However, don’t expect a spoiler-filled review. I can’t do that to you! I will mention how this film starts and you won’t get much else this week. I will tell you now you’ll have fun. This is the third film in the Tom Holland led Spider-Man films.
MOVIES
Popculture

The Secret 'Fast & Furious' Origin Movie You Didn't Know About

Fast & Furious fans may think they've seen everything the franchise has to offer, but there is one obscure title in the canon that often goes overlooked. The 2002 crime drama Better Luck Tomorrow technically takes place in the same fictional universe where Dom Torretto and his family have been pulling off heists for two decades. It's also essential to understand the fan-favorite character Han Lue.
MOVIES
My 1053 WJLT

The Worst Netflix Movies of 2021

Even in the face of a lingering global pandemic, Netflix manages to churn out a ton of movies. With entries in nearly every genre — comedy, drama, horror, musical, and sci-fi, for starters — there really is something for everyone. But then there are some movies that aren’t really for anyone. Why is that? Because they’re not very good.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Everything You Need to Know About the MCU Multiverse

Spider-Man: No Way Home—the most hyped Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame—drops on Friday, Dec. 17. The early buzz has been universally positive. Critics are praising lead actor Tom Holland for his portrayal of Peter Parker. They are also praising Sony and Marvel Studios for doing what once seemed impossible: uniting all three Spider-Man movie franchises under a single title. It’s a two-and-a-half-hour movie that’s been germinating for over two decades.
MOVIES
Boston Globe

10 HEA holiday rom-com movies you’ll fall in love with

The holiday season is here, and with it comes a new array of maybe predictable, but still predictably gratifying movies that we simultaneously hate to love and love to hate. Though the Hallmark brand may be familiar with many people, it’s definitely not the only place to watch these fun flicks. So whether your viewing is conducted in a pair or a party of one, grab some hot cocoa, snuggle up in some blankets, and prepare to witness numerous holiday clichés all wrapped in one.
MOVIES
The Independent

Love Actually: The tearjerking lesbian love scene deleted from classic Christmas romcom

It’s the festive season, which always brings with it seemingly endless repeats of Love Actually on the box.But while many of us have seen Richard Curtis’ romcom enough times to know all the words, including those on Andrew Lincoln’s soppy placards, few know of the highly emotional storyline about an older lesbian couple that ended up on the cutting room floor.The relationship was between the headmistress (Anne Reid) at the school attended by Karen’s (Emma Thompson) son and her terminally ill partner Geraldine (Frances de la Tour).The audience was supposed to see a moving scene in which the pair...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a Star Wars nod you might have missed

We're blasting off to a galaxy far, far away, but this time, it's not with Luke, Rey, Ahsoka or even Grogu. It turns out Spider-Man: No Way Home had a touching homage to George Lucas's original Star Wars trilogy that you might have missed. Safe to say, these are the Easter eggs you've been looking for.
MOVIES
SheKnows

My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

