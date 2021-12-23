ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns COVID list: Lose Tretter, Gain Hudson and Delpit

By Jared Mueller
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Browns have a roster in flux for the second week in a row. In Week 16, thankfully, the team has been getting more players back than they are losing. It isn’t all good news, however.

Yesterday, the team got Austin Hooper, Jacob Phillips, JoJo Natson and head coach Kevin Stefanski back but lost Greg Newsome II to the list.

Thursday the story stays the same as the team got Grant Delpit and James Hudson III back from the list but lost J.C. Tretter. Both Delpit and Hudson tested negative and were able to return before the 10 day period required.

Tretter announced on Twitter that he wasn’t feeling well and decided to get tested:

The Browns will have some interesting decisions to make on the offensive line. Joel Bitonio fared well at left tackle in Week 15 with Michael Dunn at left guard. Dunn could step in at center but Nick Harris is listed as the backup.

Delpit’s return could be even more beneficial as John Johnson III suffered an injury late against Las Vegas and could miss the Christmas Day game against Green Bay.

The Browns are expected to activate more players over the next 24 hours or so. We will update the roster news as it arrives.

