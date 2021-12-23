2021 Seen Through the Lens of Brandon Bell

Brandon Bell, a Getty Images staff photographer, has spent the past year documenting dozens of important U.S. news stories. Bell, who is based in Houston, covered the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and his conviction for the murder of George Floyd, migrants entering the United States at the Texas border, the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, medical staff coping with COVID-19 outbreaks, rallies in Phoenix and Austin, Hurricane Ida, the tornadoes in Kentucky, and much more. Below, in roughly chronological order, is a look at some of the stories brought to us through Bell’s lens in 2021.
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
#
#
#
#
#
#
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.
It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
I’ll keep this brief because there’s only so much gloom we can shoulder before the holidays, but anyone who pays attention to foreign policy—you, me, NATO, folks like that—are all wondering if Russian president Vladimir Putin is going to use the huge military force he’s building up along the border with Ukraine.
Tens of thousands of heavy steel slats, once destined to become part of former President Donald Trump’s border wall, are slowly rusting in the open air throughout the southwestern borderlands. The bollards—18- or 33-foot-long hollow posts, most of them reinforced with concrete and rebar—are worth at least a quarter of a billion dollars. The Department of Defense owns most of that steel, but it’s unclear what will—or can—be done with it. For now, it remains in spider-webbed stacks sunning themselves in vast staging areas along the wall.
As a young boy growing up in Long Beach, California, Brandon Bell remembers paging through National Geographic books, telling his mother, “One day I’m going to work for National Geographic.” How that was going to happen, Bell did not know. “Where I grew up, we didn’t have...
Off The Page from WSKG · Off the Page – I’m Dreaming Of A Brown Christmas (with Vernon Gibbs and Steve Gray) Steven T. Gray is a visual artist, illustrator, sculptor, producer and musician born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Queens, NY. Vernon D. Gibbs II has been a stay-at-home dad since 2015.
Whew. Where do we begin? 2021 – much like last year – was a seemingly never-ending roller coaster ride of good, bad, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, and what-the-actual-f!ck (and sometimes all four swirled together at once). Austin's LGBTQIA community was no exception. Our wins, like the city's first-ever LGBTQIA Quality of Life Study, will make Austin a better and more inclusive space for queer and trans Austinites. But the year was marked by tragic milestones, too – particularly the statewide and national attacks on trans, nonbinary, and intersex people – which contributor James Scott and I believe can't go unacknowledged here. Below, in chronological order, you'll find the 10 biggest stories that made 2021 yet another unprecedented year for the LGBTQIA community.
A Texas family wins a monster judgement in a legal fight over drunk driving. A jury in Texas has award the family more than $300 billion dollars in a case against a nightclub accused of overserving a customer. This award is the largest ever in a Texas courtroom in a...
Multiple sources have identified the skier killed in an accident in Colorado on Tuesday as Ron LeMaster, a longtime ski coach and author. LeMaster is best known for his books on skiing technique, including 'The Skier's Edge' and 'Ultimate Skiing.'. The fatal accident was first reported at about 11 AM...
A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
HOUSTON - As COVID cases rise again a Houston granddaughter has a warning for anyone with a loved one in a nursing home. "They are not going to love and care for that person like you are. It’s another person to them. To you it’s your grandmother, your mother, your father," says Sherrie Smith.
The singer announced that she said yes to Saved By the Bell reboot star Dexter Darden. She posted photos and the videos from the proposal on Instagram, which happened at a resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico on her 31st birthday on December 20th. The actor also made sure to have their friends and family present during the momentous occasion.
Meet Presley! Webster's Dictionary should have her picture right beside the definition of "fighter" as she's proven to so many that she doesn't have an ounce of "quit" in her!. In a story from Newsweek, we learn that Presley was a stray who was found wandering near some train tracks in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, and was taken to Jefferson Protection and Animal Welfare Services with this huge growth on her head and a fractured tibia.
For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
At 81 years old, Joan Holdsworth looks back on a humble but happy life. She would make care packages for homeless folks through her church, then beef them up a little with her own special touches with little things like a new pair of socks. She would drive her pickup...
According to right-wing media figures, the January 6 sacking of the Capitol that disrupted the counting of the 2020 electoral votes was “a false-flag operation.” It was just “politicians” having their “jobs disrupted for two hours.” It was “mostly peaceful.” It was a “setup,” or perhaps it was the work of “antifa,” but those who were arrested and prosecuted are definitely “political prisoners.” Whatever happened, whether it was just a few misguided tourists or an inside job, Donald Trump is certainly not to blame and should not face punishment.
I try to avoid despair when writing about climate change. Having covered the topic for five years, I’ve learned that a game of telephone shapes what eventually enters circulation. Case in point: Last week, scientists presented satellite data showing that a floating piece of ice off the coast of Antarctica was beginning to splinter. That is concerning and surprising, but not catastrophic. Yet by the end of the journalistic rinse cycle, the concern had become a threat that the entire ice sheet was on the verge of collapse. And we don’t know that yet.
Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
Carrie decides to sell the apartment she shared with Big in the fourth episode of ‘And Just Like That.’ She’s left shocked when she learns one of her friends is getting a divorce!. Carrie wakes up in her old apartment just like in the old days. Instead...
Comments / 0