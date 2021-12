Wilmington PLC - London-based publishing firm and provider of information and training specialising in compliance, legal and healthcare - Says it has sold its AMT financial training business for GBP23.4 million. The company sold the business to StreetMasters Intermediate Inc, a US holding company of Training the Street LLC which provides financial training courses. AMT had gross assets of GBP2.0 million at June 30 and reported a pretax loss of GBP300,000 for the year ended June 30. Wilmington said the proceeds of the sale will be used to reduce its debt as well as for general corporate purposes. Wilmington's net debt - excluding lease liabilities - at June 30 was GBP17.2 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO