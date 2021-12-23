ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

CCTV Human Service News and Information TV Program/Blog Alert/Update/ Action Alert: Kwanzaa (/ˈkwɑːn.zə/) is an annual celebration of Black-American culture that is held from December 26 to January 1,2021-22!

 5 days ago

Heri za Kwanzaa. Happy Kwanzaa to Black people everywhere throughout the world Black community. We bring and send you Kwanzaa greetings of celebration, solidarity and continued struggle for a shared good in the world. And in the words and way of our ancestors, we wish for you all things...

NJ.com

Annual Kwanzaa festival from NJPAC is free and virtual

New Jersey Performing Arts Center is celebrating the principles of Kwanza this year on Saturday, Dec. 18, featuring online programs such as panel discussions about social justice and Black theatre. The free annual Kwanzaa Family Festival will engage families with activities dedicated to the seven principles of Kwanzaa: Umoja (Unity),...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theapopkavoice.com

What does Kwanzaa mean for Black Americans?

On December 26th, millions throughout the world’s African community will start weeklong celebrations of Kwanzaa. There will be daily ceremonies with food, decorations, and other cultural objects, such as the kinara, which holds seven candles. At many Kwanzaa ceremonies, there is also African drumming and dancing. It is a...
SOCIETY
Savannah Morning News

Generation Kwanzaa: Black youth continue to embrace the traditions of the cultural holiday

Growing up, celebrating Kwanzaa was not only a familiar event for Savannah resident Aquila Rhodes, but one held in high regard in her family. Her grandmother is Dorothy Cohen, a woman cultural historian Amir Jamal Touré affectionately calls the “Queen mother of Kwanzaa,” and rightfully so. Kwanzaa has been observed in Savannah since 1987 under Cohen’s guidance.
SAVANNAH, GA
TravelNoire

Kwanzaa: A Week-Long Celebration of Black Pride And Excellence

As the holiday season enters its final act, Kwanzaa commenced on December 26, and runs until New Year’s Day. Unlike Christmas and Hannukah, Kwanzaa is relatively new, and started in 1966. It was founded by Dr. Maulana Karenga, who drew inspiration from West African harvest festivals. In that spirit,...
FESTIVAL
clemmonscourier.net

City-wide virtual Kwanzaa celebration to be held

WINSTON-SALEM — The annual city-wide Kwanzaa celebration hosted by Triad Cultural Arts will be held Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits of the harvest” in the African language Kiswahili, is a unique African-American celebration with focus on the traditional African values of family, community responsibility, commerce and self-improvement.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
AOL Corp

'Kwanzaa is necessary': The holiday celebrating African American culture presses on virtually, again

AKRON, Ohio – In the midst of the highly infectious omicron variant of the coronavirus, many Kwanzaa celebrations are being hosted virtually for a second year. The holiday, which commemorates African American culture, began Sunday and continues until the new year, honoring traditions of the Nguzo Saba: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
AKRON, OH
Discovery

Kwanzaa: The African Celebration of Unity and Culture

Kwanzaa may be a festival celebrated by millions of African Americans and pan-Africans, but it has only been around for a few decades. Introduced to the United States in 1966 as a ritual to welcome the first harvest to the home, the festival, which takes place from December 26 to January 1, is a celebration of life, unity, family, and culture.
SOCIETY
connectsavannah.com

Savannah’s second annual Kwanzaa Krawl and 38th annual citywide celebration

City of Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter will present the second annual Kwanzaa Krawl, taking place at various restaurants throughout the city starting on Dec. 26 and continuing through Jan. 1. Organizers say this weeklong event will showcase Black-owned restaurants, local artists, and vendors who help make the Savannah Black American culture one-of-a-kind.
SAVANNAH, GA
dance.nyc

Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Kwanzaa Celebration

The Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation announces Kwanzaa celebrations and djembe drum classes for the third consecutive year at the Brooklyn Children's Museum, December 26-30, 2021. Join Asase Yaa at the Museum's 14th annual Kwanzaa celebration—the largest family event in the city—and explore Kwanzaa's seven principles with vibrant performances, workshops, art projects, and celebratory cuisine throughout the week. For tickets and more information, visit brooklynkids.org/kwanzaa/.
BROOKLYN, NY
People

Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Fellow Republicans to 'Stop' Wishing People Happy Kwanzaa: 'It's a Fake Religion'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is telling young Republicans to "stop" wishing people a happy Kwanzaa. The outspoken lawmaker, whose habit of stirring up controversy is matched by her love and loyalty for her "favorite President of all time," Donald Trump, slapped down a holiday message College Republicans posted to Twitter on the first day of the African American cultural celebration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
funcheap.com

2021 Kwanzaa Poetry Celebration in Golden Gate Park (SF)

Join MoAD in the festivities of the 16th annual San Francisco Kwanzaa celebration in partnership with The Viliage Project. To celebrate the first day of Kwanzaa (Umoja), enjoy an afternoon of poetry featuring Daniel B. Summerhill, Tiffany Banks, James Cagney, and Tyanna Braswell. This event is part of week-long Kwanzaa...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cctvcambridge.org

Recovering A Looted Past ~ “Repatriating” African History: Old Artifacts + Technology ~ New Communities + New Narratives in African History

(EV&N # 404) This is video was created on 28 August 2021 and is scheduled for broadcast on CCTV Channel 9 on Sunday, 29 August 2021 at 4:30pm. This program is part of an ongoing series -- "EcoViews & News" (EV&N # 404) -- past editions of which can be accessed Recovering A Looted Past ~ “Repatriating” African History: Old Artifacts + Technology ~ New Communities + New Narratives in African History.
TV & VIDEOS
Warren Times Observer

Annual Christmas program held

The Sanford United Methodist Church Kids Club performed in the annual church Christmas program on Monday, Dec. 13. The program was directed by Natalie Lucks.
RELIGION
KSN News

Governor Kelly celebrates Kwanzaa with African-American Community

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly celebrated Kwanzaa with the African-American Community on Monday at the Kansas State House. The Reverend Shirley D. Heermance of St. Mark’s A.M.E. church gave the opening prayer and was emcee for the afternoon event. Governor Laura Kelly was the honored guest and helped light the Kinara. The Kinara has […]
KANSAS STATE
cctvcambridge.org

CCTV Human Service News and Information TV Program/Blog Alert/Update/ Action Alert: HAPPY HOLIDAY SEASON TO ALL OF CCTV"S STAKEHOLDERS!

I wish all CCTV Stakeholders a very Happy Holiday season and a peaceful and prosperous New Year, a Happy Holiday and a joyful New Year,Happy Holidays and warm wishes for the New Year, Wishing you a wonderful holiday season.Happy Holidays from Hasson Rashid at CCTV Human Service News and Information TV Program/ Blog.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
jerseysbest.com

NJPAC’s 2021 Kwanzaa celebration to provide virtual immersion in Black culture

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will celebrate Kwanzaa this year on Sat., Dec. 18, 2021. This year’s virtual festival will feature online programs inspired by the principles of the holiday. Don’t miss out on any of the fun. Tune in for panel discussions about social justice and Black theatre or take an online class to explore African dance, liturgical dance, Caribbean dance, capoeira and afrobeat. All attendees must RSVP in advance for the events by visiting NJPAC.org.
FESTIVAL

