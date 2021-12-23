CCTV Human Service News and Information TV Program/Blog Alert/Update/ Action Alert: Kwanzaa (/ˈkwɑːn.zə/) is an annual celebration of Black-American culture that is held from December 26 to January 1,2021-22!
Heri za Kwanzaa. Happy Kwanzaa to Black people everywhere throughout the world Black community. We bring and send you Kwanzaa greetings of celebration, solidarity and continued struggle for a shared good in the world. And in the words and way of our ancestors, we wish for you all things...www.cctvcambridge.org
