ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Don’t Expect Le’Veon Bell To Be The Bucs Savior

By Rock Riley
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mx7Bo_0dUj86af00

TAMPA, FL. – The Bucs are being hard hit by injuries, something they didn’t have to deal with last season on their way to winning the Super Bowl. The latest big name the Bucs have brought in is 3x Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell.

His best years were in Pittsburgh but that was in 2014, 2016, and 2017. Bell played 5 games for the Ravens before being released on November 16 of this season.

“The last three or four years have definitely been tough,” Bell said. “I think it kind of humbled me in a really good way. I got to a point where I had thought about kinda calling it quits,” Bell said.

But when he got the call to join Tom Brady and the Bucs, Bell said it was a no-brainer.

“This is like literally the only spot that I felt like made me want to play football and get out there and be excited to play,” Bell said.

Bell was training as a professional boxer and even called out YouTuber Jake Paul in a tweet. Now that he’s signed to the Bucs, Bell is putting his boxing career on hold.

Bell says boxing workouts have helped with his cardio but you can’t simulate being on an NFL field, so that’s why the Bucs want to make sure to use him in a limited role until he gets back into football shape.

“We’ll see what can learn and what he can give us in the next few weeks,” head coach Bruce Arians said.

Besides the injuries to running back Leonard Fournette, wide receiver Mike Evans, and linebacker Lavonte David, who all look to come back at some point for the playoffs, wide receiver Chris Godwin is out for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

The Bucs are at Carolina Sunday at 1 pm.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

UCF Captures State Bragging Rights In Gasparilla Bowl

TAMPA, FL. – The tailgating outside Raymond James Stadium was going strong four hours before kickoff. Grills were working overtime and beverages were plentiful. Florida Gators and UCF Knights flags waved lazily in a gentle breeze that accompanied a gorgeous late afternoon. It was a pregame scene far, far...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
PennLive.com

Possible Saints-Seahawks Russell Wilson trade could lead to Eagles dealing for new No. 1 QB: NFL rumors

Russell Wilson may be ready to take flight. And even if he isn’t destined for Philadelphia, a Wilson trade could impact the Eagles’ future at quarterback. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has made it known he would welcome a deal by the Seattle Seahawks, who have crashed and burned in 2021, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a record of 5-9.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Earlier Sunday morning, a report suggested Russell Wilson isn’t expected to reach a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the coming years. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks appears to be reaching an end. He said a potential trade is “very real.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Le Veon Bell#Bucs#Veon#American Football#Pro Bowl#Acl#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
NFL
AL.com

Cam Newton draws Idaho’s interest in 2021

The most-viewed player page on pro-football-reference.com by internet users in Alabama during the past year has all the stats about Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. It’s no really no surprise that the Derrick Henry page would be No. 1 in Alabama. Henry won the Heisman Trophy playing for the...
NFL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
92K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy