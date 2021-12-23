Don’t Expect Le’Veon Bell To Be The Bucs Savior

TAMPA, FL. – The Bucs are being hard hit by injuries, something they didn’t have to deal with last season on their way to winning the Super Bowl. The latest big name the Bucs have brought in is 3x Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell.

His best years were in Pittsburgh but that was in 2014, 2016, and 2017. Bell played 5 games for the Ravens before being released on November 16 of this season.

“The last three or four years have definitely been tough,” Bell said. “I think it kind of humbled me in a really good way. I got to a point where I had thought about kinda calling it quits,” Bell said.

But when he got the call to join Tom Brady and the Bucs, Bell said it was a no-brainer.

“This is like literally the only spot that I felt like made me want to play football and get out there and be excited to play,” Bell said.

Bell was training as a professional boxer and even called out YouTuber Jake Paul in a tweet. Now that he’s signed to the Bucs, Bell is putting his boxing career on hold.

Bell says boxing workouts have helped with his cardio but you can’t simulate being on an NFL field, so that’s why the Bucs want to make sure to use him in a limited role until he gets back into football shape.

“We’ll see what can learn and what he can give us in the next few weeks,” head coach Bruce Arians said.

Besides the injuries to running back Leonard Fournette, wide receiver Mike Evans, and linebacker Lavonte David, who all look to come back at some point for the playoffs, wide receiver Chris Godwin is out for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

The Bucs are at Carolina Sunday at 1 pm.

