ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

City of Tuscaloosa, MBUSI, State of Alabama Execute Fire Protection Services Agreement

Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXeCS_0dUj83wU00

The Tuscaloosa City Council has authorized the execution of an updated fire protection services agreement between the City of Tuscaloosa, Mercedes Benz US International (MBUSI) and the State of Alabama.

The City of Tuscaloosa and MBUSI have a long history of cooperative agreements dating back to 1993’s Rosewood agreement which was executed when MBUSI began construction on the plant in Tuscaloosa County.

In the updated agreement, the state will fund up to $10 million to provide:

  • A new Station 11;
  • Land that Mercedes will lease to the City and annex to City limits;
  • A new ladder truck;
  • A new pumper truck; and
  • Equipment for the vehicles, the station and the new firefighters.

MBUSI will fund the annual personnel costs for 12 new fire rescue employees for the next 20 years. This funding is valued at over $1 million per year.

From the new Fire Station 11, the City will provide fire protection services to MBUSI’s nearly one billion square foot battery plant, as well as to MBUSI’s original campus.

“Achieving this agreement is the result of the amazing team we have at the City, as well as the support of Governor Kay Ivey,” Mayor Walt Maddox said. “She and Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield consistently demonstrated their commitment to our community. Additionally, MBUSI President Michael Goebel and his team were straightforward and solution-oriented from the start while understanding the demands of the City.”

The process for design & construction for the new fire station will begin in early 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cars
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Walt Maddox
The Hill

Fauci on Fox's Jesse Watters: He 'should be fired on the spot'

Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, is calling for the firing of a prominent host on Fox News following comments the host made suggesting activists ambush Fauci and go for a rhetorical "kill shot" to his credibility. At an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point...
ENTERTAINMENT
Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

47
Followers
81
Post
890
Views
ABOUT

Incorporated as a town on December 13, 1819, it was named after Tuskaloosa, the chief of a band of Muskogean-speaking people. They battled and were defeated by forces of Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto in 1540 in the Battle of Mabila, thought to have been located in what is now central Alabama. Tuscaloosa served as Alabama's capital city from 1826 to 1846.

Comments / 0

Community Policy