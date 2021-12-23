City of Tuscaloosa, MBUSI, State of Alabama Execute Fire Protection Services Agreement

The Tuscaloosa City Council has authorized the execution of an updated fire protection services agreement between the City of Tuscaloosa, Mercedes Benz US International (MBUSI) and the State of Alabama.

The City of Tuscaloosa and MBUSI have a long history of cooperative agreements dating back to 1993’s Rosewood agreement which was executed when MBUSI began construction on the plant in Tuscaloosa County.

In the updated agreement, the state will fund up to $10 million to provide:

A new Station 11;

Land that Mercedes will lease to the City and annex to City limits;

A new ladder truck;

A new pumper truck; and

Equipment for the vehicles, the station and the new firefighters.

MBUSI will fund the annual personnel costs for 12 new fire rescue employees for the next 20 years. This funding is valued at over $1 million per year.

From the new Fire Station 11, the City will provide fire protection services to MBUSI’s nearly one billion square foot battery plant, as well as to MBUSI’s original campus.

“Achieving this agreement is the result of the amazing team we have at the City, as well as the support of Governor Kay Ivey,” Mayor Walt Maddox said. “She and Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield consistently demonstrated their commitment to our community. Additionally, MBUSI President Michael Goebel and his team were straightforward and solution-oriented from the start while understanding the demands of the City.”

The process for design & construction for the new fire station will begin in early 2022.