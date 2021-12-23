Christmas wishes for you

This holiday season I’d like everyone reading this to sit back, relax, and take a deep breath… Now is the time to embrace you, those you love and those who love you too. I wish you the courage to take time for yourself, to enjoy a moment of gratitude, reflection, and whole-hearted immersion in radical self-care. Whether you get out into nature, take a walk in the park, get to bed earlier, cut off the news and social media, surround yourself with positive people, or simply join an organization where you feel you can make a difference, putting yourself first isn’t selfish, it’s vital to your longevity.
