Beltzhoover man arrested for brandishing firearm at store clerk after denied sale

20-year-old Elijah Laquaan West, of Beltzhoover, was arrested Tuesday after brandishing a weapon at a local convenience store clerk.

Bethel Park Police responded to the store for a male suspect who reportedly flashed a firearm at the clerk after denying him a tobacco sale without proper identification.

West was identified by authorities and his vehicle was found on Wednesday night.

West was charged with carrying firearm without a license, terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. Police took West to the Allegheny County Jail where he was arraigned and released on non-monetary bail.

