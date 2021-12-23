ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

A Psychologist's Guide To Raising Emotionally Healthy Boys

By Henry Ford Health System Staff
henryford.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing stereotypically tough, not showing weakness, fear or vulnerability—and not crying at all costs—are characteristics that have been drilled into the minds of boys for years. While this ideology is changing, we still have a long way to go. And in the meantime, this toxic masculinity narrative can have serious consequences,...

www.henryford.com

Comments / 1

Related
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Are You Depressed? 5 Questions to Ask Yourself

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, and consistently ranks among the top three workplace issues. Chronic and recurring depression symptoms are also linked to attempted suicide, claiming over 42,000 lives each year, that’s one death by suicide every 12 minutes. But 80 percent of those who receive professional treatment notice a reduction in their symptoms within six weeks.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
asapland.com

Signs of Severe Depression

A person who is severely depressed may exhibit some or all of the following signs:. • Difficulty concentrating, making decisions, or remembering things. If you have been experiencing these symptoms for more than two weeks, it is vital to see a doctor. Untreated depression can lead to serious health problems. Early recognition and treatment are essential for preventing more severe problems from developing. Seek help if you think you may be depressed. There are many effective treatments available.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Harm That Lingers From Childhood Emotional Neglect

Emotional neglect from childhood teaches people to ignore, minimize, or even be ashamed of their feelings as adults. Current research establishes the importance of feelings when used effectively. People can overcome the effects of childhood emotional neglect. One strategy is to give themselves what their parents did not. In the...
KIDS
Psych Centra

6 Signs of a Covert Narcissistic Mother

Mothers experience challenges in life just like everyone else, and sometimes those challenges include living with symptoms of a personality disorder. Not everyone with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) experiences the same symptoms or symptoms with the same intensity. The same goes for a mother who may live with this condition.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Psychologist#Depression#Back To Us#Henry Ford Health System
psychologytoday.com

When Is a Mentally Disordered Person Dangerous?

Individuals with a non-paranoid form of mental illness are not likely to be dangerous. Obtrusive or inappropriate behavior is understandably concerning to others, but does not necessarily augur violence. The mixture of mental illness and substance abuse is potentially dangerous. How do you know if a seemingly unstable neighbor is...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Exploring the Relationship Between ADHD and Bipolar Disorder

If you think you may be living with ADHD, bipolar disorder, or both, you’re not alone. There can be some overlap between the two conditions. Perhaps you’ve noticed that there are times when you feel more energetic than usual, and it comes out in your speech and your body movements.
MENTAL HEALTH
Yoga Journal

I’m a Trauma Therapist. Here’s What I’ve Learned About Yoga’s Impact on Genetics

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. At one point in my young life, I wanted to be a public defender. In my first criminal law class, my professor asked the question, “Are fairness and justice the same thing?” I raised my hand high, almost bouncing with excitement. After stating my argument as to why I believed, with my whole 21-year-old heart, that they were the same thing, I was asked to come to the front of the classroom. My professor slowly and deliberately spoke to me, for all to hear, in his deep Southern drawl, “My dear Kathryn, you are going to be the saddest lawyer in the land! Take yourself across the quad to social work school. That is where the belief that fairness and justice stand side by side, not in the American court system.”
YOGA
womenworking.com

Study Reveals The Long-Term Effects of Mentally Unwell Parents on Children

It is difficult enough for parents to raise children while struggling with their mental health; add to that the lasting effects that the parent’s battle can have on children, and mental illness becomes a double-edged sword. According to Vinita Mehta Ph.D., Ed.M., in an article for Psychology Today, almost...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
powerofpositivity.com

Psychologists Find Link Between Childhood Trauma and Borderline Personality Disorder

Borderline personality disorder, otherwise known as an emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD), is perhaps the most misunderstood mental illness. Initially, doctors named the disorder because patients exhibiting this condition bordered two different states: neurosis and psychosis. However, many specialists today choose to call it EUPD because it is outdated and controversial. A borderline personality disorder displays continuous instability in moods, self-image, and relationships. Depending on the severity, people who have this disorder may have trouble holding down jobs or maintaining relationships.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

All About the Relationship Cycle in Borderline Personality Disorder

When a partner lives with borderline personality disorder, your relationship may at times feel cyclic. Learning about the condition can help you cope. If you’ve been in a relationship with someone with borderline personality disorder (BPD), you may know things can get emotional and intense at times. A BPD...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MindBodyGreen

The Psychology Of Abandonment Issues & How They Affect Relationships

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Abandonment issues can strike at any time. For some people, it began in childhood, but for others it can have a later onset. It may be triggered by grief from losing a loved one, a romantic relationship, or even a job. There are different causes and coping mechanisms for fear of abandonment, but getting to the root of trust issues requires a deeper look at attachment styles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

Is There a Blood Test for Depression?

New research shows that blood tests may also help diagnose depression, in addition to physical and mental health exams. From examining your symptoms, discussing your medical history, and going through a series of physical and mental health tests, diagnosing depression can often be a lengthy process. But what if there was a simpler way to determine whether you have depression? Some studies suggest there might be.
HEALTH
Parents Magazine

How to Know If Your Kid Is a Narcissist—And What To Do About It

If you've ever had a friend, partner, or co-parent who's a narcissist, you're already familiar with the obvious trademarks. They'll prioritize their needs above anyone else's, which most often shows up as pushing boundaries or breaking agreements. They also have a lack of empathy and respond with criticism, anger, or defensiveness. Once you've come to understand that these are behaviors can possibly even signal narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), it can be easier to find solutions.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Adult ADHD and Anxiety

Generalized anxiety disorder commonly co-exists with ADHD in adults. The anxiety-ADHD combination is associated with greater life difficulties than having ADHD alone. Effective treatments for the uncertainty inherent in adult ADHD may also benefit anxiety relief. A recently published study from Canada examined the link between generalized anxiety disorder (GAD)...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy