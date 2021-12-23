ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Rrh6_0dUiysBg00

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Grizzlies (19-13) remained at the top of the Southwest division while Morant was out, though Memphis dropped a game to the Thunder in Morant’s first game back. These Grizzlies already have a win in San Francisco this season: Morant dropped 30 points on Oct. 28 and helped Memphis to a 104-101 overtime win.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 23
  • Time: 7 p.m. PT
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors) and Bally Sports Southeast (Grizzlies)

Grizzlies at Warriors notable injuries:

Grizzlies: Tyus Jones (right finger sprain) and John Konchar (right foot soreness) are questionable. Santi Aldama (right calf soreness), Brandon Clarke (right knee soreness), Sam Merrill (left ankle sprain) and Ziaire Williams (health and safety protocol) are out.

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness), Damion Lee (health and safety protocol), Jordan Poole (health and safety protocol), Klay Thompson (Achilles injury recovery), Andrew Wiggins (health and safety protocol) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

  • F Jonathan Kuminga
  • F Draymond Green
  • C Kevon Looney
  • G Moses Moody
  • G Steph Curry

Memphis Grizzlies

  • F Dillon Brooks
  • F Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • C Steven Adams
  • G Desmond Bane
  • G Ja Morant

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
Sam Merrill
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Damion Lee
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Santi Aldama
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Kevon Looney
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#Nbc Sports Bay Area Lrb#Bally Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy