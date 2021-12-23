ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tour Of The All-new Classic Auto Spa Express Now Open In Broussard, LA

By The DL Guy
 5 days ago
The newest Classic Auto Spa Express just opened at 5921 Ambassador Caffery in Broussard. This is their third location in 10 years and...

Developing Lafayette

FIRST LOOK: New Herbal Shop Open In Downtown Lafayette

Hey insiders, check out our peak into the new Miss Reba’s Green House at 315 Jefferson Street In Downtown Lafayette. The shop is named after the owners dog, Miss Reba. We are sharing these inside photos with you guys first, but will be posting the reduced photo pubic post later today along with information about the business.
Developing Lafayette

Something Borrowed Blooms, Online-based Rent & Return Floral Boutique Expands Existing Lafayette Facility To Exceed Growing Wedding Demand

Something Borrowed Blooms(SBB), a local Lafayette-based online wedding company has expanded their existing 4,000 square foot facility, located at 102 Max Drive, with an additional 10,000+ square feet of warehouse & office space. Founded in 2015 by cousins Lauren Bercier & Laken Swan, Something Borrowed Blooms has changed the way...
Developing Lafayette

Inside Of The Newly Opened Silk & Cypress Antique & Art Mall In Broussard

Silk & Cypress, a newly opened antique, art & vender mall located at 209 Ida Road In Broussard, LA, is celebrating with a grand opening this weekend December 3rd – 5th. You can check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/silkandcypress or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/silkcypress/. You can also see their website at https://silkandcypress.com/.
Developing Lafayette

New Chick-Fil-A Construction Has Begun Off Kaliste Saloom

Let the praises of its people be heard. The new Chicken-fil-A that is replacing the former, now-demolished Red Robin has begun construction at 101 Meadow Farm Road. Back in May of 2021, we shared the news that Chick-fil-A would be effectively demolishing the former Red Robin restaurant to move their current Ambassador location due to traffic congestion. See that post below.
Developing Lafayette

Inside Look At The Newly Opened Mae Lah Maternity Boutique In River Ranch

Check out the all-new maternity boutique, called Mae Lah, located at 116 Rue Promenade Suite 200 in River Ranch. Mae Lah is locally owned and operated by a family of maternity imaging specialist and have found that Louisiana lacks a significant resource of maternity clothing for women. Though, they offer more than just maternity wear. They also offer a fun, trendy selection of non-maternity wear.
The Forum, A $50 Million Mixed-use Development To Bring Shipley’s Donuts, Legend’s Bar & Grill, Sneaker Politics And More To Johnston & Camellia Blvd

A new $50 million mixed-use, multi-family lifestyle development, called The Forum, has been announced for the corner of 4533 Johnston Street & Camellia Blvd in a portion of the recently demolished Grand Marche Shopping Center formerly occupied by Gatti Town and Adrien’s Supermarket. The name, “The Forum”, quiet simply means...
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Developing Lafayette was formed out of curiosity, plain and simple. If it had not been for the question, "What's being built right there?", this site wouldn't exist.

