Tour Of The All-new Classic Auto Spa Express Now Open In Broussard, LA

Let the praises of its people be heard. The new Chicken-fil-A that is replacing the former, now-demolished Red Robin has begun construction at 101 Meadow Farm Road. Back in May of 2021, we shared the news that Chick-fil-A would be effectively demolishing the former Red Robin restaurant to move their current Ambassador location due to traffic congestion. See that post below.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 25 DAYS AGO