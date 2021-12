Emmerdale star Aaron Anthony is said to have quit the show following a backstage race row with two co-stars.Anthony is believed to be “bitterly angry” with two of his fellow cast members who reportedly “mimicked the accent of a mixed-race actress” on set.According to The Sun, the actor, who plays Ellis Chapman, is said to be so “furious” with how the investigation “has been handled” that he has quit.He reportedly told producers he won’t be signing a new contract once his current one ends because of the alleged matter.A source told the outlet: “He has done some filming over...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO