The US dollar fell rather hard against the Norwegian krone on Tuesday as we are approaching the 8.93 handle. The market is highly sensitive to crude oil, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but oil did have a nice session during the day, so it does make sense that the US dollar suffered against the krone. Ultimately, this is a market that will continue to be somewhat noisy, but keep in mind that this pair is an exotic pair, so it does tend to move in a rather choppy behavior and pattern.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO