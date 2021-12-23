DC Snowboarding: YO! Ryo Aizawa

If you and your friends are looking for a weekend of fun in the winter, snowboarding could be the ideal option, especially if you choose a great destination with other things to do as well. While you could perhaps find places to go where you live, using the opportunity to try someplace new is a great idea. Many people who visit Lenoir & the NC foothills during the summer for all the outdoor recreational opportunities fail to think about this area for its wonderful winter activities. Here are some tips for visiting the area for a snowboarding weekend with friends:

LENOIR, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO