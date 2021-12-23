Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club Rose Bowl Tailgate And Watch Party

Well, Utes fans, this is it, the culmination of a decade of work since first joining the Pac 12 Conference. This is what we have all been dreaming of since the announcement on June 17th, 2010. We’ve done it! Our Utah Utes are playing before a national audience on one of the biggest stages. After everything this team has been through, they have shown the nation what it means to be a family. The win on December 3rd meant different things for different Ute fans. For some, this has been a lifelong journey, and you have had to suffer through a lot of up and down years until more recent success. For others, like myself, you arrived in Salt Lake City but now can’t imagine your life without Utah. No matter what, we all felt the same thing Friday night; pride. Overwhelming pride.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO