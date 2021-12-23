ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate One podcast: the year in review

By CAI
capeandislands.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn The Point, a special broadcast of Climate One. They review the...

www.capeandislands.org

Related
newcivilengineer.com

Podcast | The Engineers Collective 2021 review

The latest episode of The Engineers Collective is out now. During the final episode of 2021, The Engineers Collective team looks back at the highs and lows of a year like no other. NCE editor Claire Smith is joined by the brand’s head of content & engagement Rob Horgan and...
SPOTIFY
coloradopols.com

The GMS Podcast: Quick Hits to End a Long Year

Among those topics, we discuss the filibuster; Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl; the Colorado Attorney General’s race; Rep. Lauren “Q*Bert” Boebert; Rep. Doug Lamborn; calling the cops on the El Paso County Republican Party; former Sen. Cory Gardner; and the single most important “achievement” of the Trump Presidency.
POLITICS
Fortune

A landmark year for the pandemic—and for climate change

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It's the last Green, Inc edition of the year, and our chance to look backwards at another year for the history books—and what comes next. It’s been a wild year. Not just because it’s...
ENVIRONMENT
capeandislands.org

Encore: The Importance Of Pronouncing Names Correctly

What's in a name? Maybe you're named after a grandparent or maybe your name has a unique story behind it. Or your name might be rooted in a language, a culture or religion. Whatever the case may be, your name is a connection to your identity, an extension of who you are. But what happens when you have a name people just aren't familiar with? Chances are you've heard it mispronounced or even butchered. I know I have. Well, NPR's Life Kit podcast recently looked into why pronouncing names correctly matters. Here's Noor Wazwaz.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
capeandislands.org

Arts & Ideas: December 26th, 2021

7pm “Holiday Hurdles.” David Sedaris hosts this Selected Shorts special about reimagining the rituals of the season. From ironic gift giving to pre-holiday snowstorms to a Christmas fairy tale in New York. 8pm A playlist of evocative sounds, warming songs, and interesting facts for the winter season. 9pm...
ENTERTAINMENT
The New Yorker

The Year in Climate

This year, a lot of the things we’ve come to expect with the climate crisis happened: there were heavy rains (New York City beat its rainfall record twice in eleven days); there was a big global conference (this one in Glasgow) with modest results; the price of renewable energy fell some more; and a record amount of solar power and wind power was produced, but not at a pace fast enough to catch up with climate change. Raging wildfires produced plumes of smoke that spread around the world; President Joe Biden tried to free up a lot of money for climate work and, so far, Senator Joe Manchin has prevented him from doing so.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Door County Pulse

PODCAST: 2021 Year-in-Review, and 2022 Predictions

Https://soundcloud.com/doorcountypulse/2021-year-in-review?si=3b8e90611cad4581a2a2db272a8b5a5e&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing. Before the Year in Review issue of the Peninsula Pulse is available this week, Andrew Kleidon and Myles Dannhausen Jr. sit down to go over the biggest stories from the year. Topics of discussion include: How restaurants navigated the labor shortage, steps forward on internet access and affordable housing, an ambitious year in theater, and much more. Plus, our predictions on what 2022 has in store.
HOUSING
southbmore.com

TWISB Podcast: 2021 in Review

On Episode 19 of This Week in South Baltimore Nate and Kevin take look back at 2021 in South Baltimore. The biggest stories were South Baltimore getting back to business with many new business openings including five new restaurants on Cross Street, changes at Cross Street Market, and new lineup at McHenry Row, plus we run down every new retail business in the area. We discuss the emergence of Port Covington with several stakeholders involved, the entertainment development planned around the casino, and additional real estate developments that have move forward over the past year.
BALTIMORE, MD

