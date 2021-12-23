Climate One podcast: the year in review

On Episode 19 of This Week in South Baltimore Nate and Kevin take look back at 2021 in South Baltimore. The biggest stories were South Baltimore getting back to business with many new business openings including five new restaurants on Cross Street, changes at Cross Street Market, and new lineup at McHenry Row, plus we run down every new retail business in the area. We discuss the emergence of Port Covington with several stakeholders involved, the entertainment development planned around the casino, and additional real estate developments that have move forward over the past year.
