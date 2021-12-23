ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

FDA approves second COVID-19 treatment pill as Omicron cases rise

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA has authorized the second antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. CBS News' Michael George...

www.cbsnews.com

