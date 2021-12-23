The Who Predicted ’21 Was ‘Going to Be a Good Year’

“The Tender Bar” (106 mins, Rated R language, thematic material, sexuality, and some drug references). 8 out of 10. Being his eighth film as a director, famed actor George Clooney has definitely found his niche as an A-list filmmaker with his latest film, “The Tender Bar.” Having slipped with his last film, “Midnight Sky,” a sci-fi yarn shrouded in mystical, cerebral imagery, he has come back to earth with resounding confidence with believable and likeable characters. In other words, Clooney has chosen safer ground with less production complexity, capturing the warmth of family connection and the success of a young man that have gone all wrong.
