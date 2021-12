County officials said they have not had any conversations with Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) about a potential pause on in-person learning. “We’ve had no conversations with MCPS regarding any suspension or ceasing of in-person education. Obviously, that should be crystal clear,” ​​County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Earl Stoddard said during a virtual media briefing Wednesday. Two private schools in the county recently shifted learning plans due to coronavirus outbreaks. Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda shifted to virtual learning, The Washington Post reported last Friday. This week, Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney canceled classes before the holiday break also due to an outbreak, according to Bethesda Beat.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO