Women's Weekly: Everything Women's Wrestling

The return of Spencer Lee, big dual results, upsets, and more highlight the eighth week of NCAA wrestling. Take a look below at the biggest stories from the past week. Iowa has Spencer Lee back at 125 and all is right with the world for the Hawkeyes…almost. Lee took the mat for the first time this season at the Collegiate Duals and went 3-0 including a 6-1 win over national qualifier #14 Jakob Camacho. Lee proved to be one of the difference-makers for the Hawkeye’s success at the Collegiate Duals in their dominant wins over Lehigh (28-7) and Central Michigan (44-0). However, Iowa was tested by NC State-escaping just 19-15 over the Wolfpack. It's also worth noting Iowa had six wrestlers go 3-0 at the Collegiate Duals - Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli, Jacob Warner, and Tony Cassioppi.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO