Celebrating the holidays with family truly helps make the season special. According to a new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Memento, 64 percent of 2000 Americans polled shared that they are closer to their families than ever before, even if they couldn't see them as often because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seven in 10 participants said that they look at photos and videos to feel more connected to their loved ones. Most of the respondents kept in touch by calling them on the phone (66 percent), 56 percent texted, and 50 percent gathered in person. When it comes time to exchange gifts for the holidays, there is one family member who knows exactly what to get: Moms, as 18 percent of the survey respondents noted that they get the best presents from the matriarch.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO