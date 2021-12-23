ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Electric bus network expected to be in the US in 2022

By Teresa Bergen
Inhabitat.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver Thanksgiving weekend, FlixBus USA made transit history by transporting a busload of passengers on the first interstate fully electric bus journey. “The driver said there was just this kind of bit of a glow in the bus,” said Pierre Gourdain, managing director of FlixBus USA. “People were really proud. It’s...

inhabitat.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
CleanTechnica

US DOE & DOT Launch Joint Effort To Build Out Nationwide Electric Vehicle Charging Network

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg today signed a memorandum of understanding to create a Joint Office of Energy and Transportation to support the deployment of $7.5 billion from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build out a national electric vehicle charging network that can build public confidence, with a focus on filling gaps in rural, disadvantaged, and hard-to-reach locations. This is a critical component of the President’s plan to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, address the climate crisis and support domestic manufacturing jobs. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law directs both agencies to collaborate on new programs and initiatives, including the new joint office, that will support the transition of the nation’s transportation systems, which currently accounts for 29% of all U.S. carbon pollution, to electric vehicles and other zero-carbon technologies.
POLITICS
CleanTechnica

SEA To Convert 10,000 US School Buses To Electricity

Converting a Porsche 356C to electric power is a challenge. There’s precious little room for batteries, converters, and such. But converting a school bus? That’s as easy as falling off a log. A bus has acres of space for batteries and the electronics need to power an electric motor.
TRAFFIC
electrek.co

Clean energy was the No. 2 source of electricity in the US in 2020

Clean energy sources generated a record 834 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, or about 21% of all electricity generated in the US in 2020, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported yesterday. That includes wind, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, and geothermal. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Light Reading

US, Japan to fund 5G networks in Pacific

The Pacific Island states are coming into focus as one of the key battle zones in the US-China tech war. In the latest development, the US, Japan and Australia are planning to fund 5G networks in the region in order to head off Huawei and the Chinese government, Japan's Kyodo news agency reports.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Transportation#Bus Network#Electric Bus#Bus Service#Flixbus Usa#Buildout#Flixtrain#Flixmobility
GeekyGadgets

MoonBikes Electric Snowbike launches in the US

MoonBikes Motors based in France has created a new all electric snowbike making it available throughout the United States. The MoonBikes are the first ever ultralight, electric snowbikes created to offer riders an entirely new way to experience the outdoors. Tested and developed in the French Alps the MoonBikes are easy to ride, easy to transport and easy to store.
BICYCLES
towardsdatascience.com

Forecasting electricity prices with artificial neuronal networks — Part 2

I recently started a “Python-How-to” series on predicting electricity prices with the help of artificial neurons. As the title gives it away, the objective of this series is to build an artificial neuronal network (ANN) that successfully predicts electricity prices. However, before we start coding, we have some interdisciplinary research to do.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorAuthority

2024 VW ID.Buzz teased: Electric Bus coming in 2022

Volkswagen has once again teased the production version of the ID.Buzz concept first shown in 2017. The vehicle, whose name is yet to be announced, can best be described as a spiritual successor to the iconic Microbus (which actually has a direct successor in the form of the Transporter/Multivan line sold overseas), and we'll see it debut in 2022. VW's latest teaser claims the reveal is coming soon, so count on it happening in the early part of the new year.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Get Excited For The Volkswagen ID.Buzz Electric Bus

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is arguably the most hotly anticipated electric vehicle that the German automaker has proposed thus far. Fans of the original bay-window, split-window, and other variants of the Volkswagen bus have been excited about the possibility of a retro-futuristic fun machine like an electric family van, and Volkswagen has been keeping the positive publicity going by revealing an autonomous prototype and a teaser of the vehicle in vibrant, colorful camouflage. Now we're getting another teaser, and it says that 2022 is the year of the ID.Buzz, suggesting that a reveal could be imminent.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Norway
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
Healthline

New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy