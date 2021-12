Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick says scrapping the Premier League’s festive matches would be like “abolishing the Queen”.There has been some criticism of the busy schedule over the Christmas period with injuries and Covid cases making team selection difficult for clubs. England’s top-flight has long been the only European league to continue through the winter without a break.Rangnick told MUTV: “I’ve watched Premier League football for the last 40 years, so when it was also the First Division, and I know what kind of tradition it is to play football over Christmas and on Boxing Day, the 27th, the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO