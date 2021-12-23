ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Northside Property Transfers December 13 to 17, 2021

By NSC Editor
thenorthsidechronicle.com
 4 days ago

Joseph Scioscia Jr. trustee to Astrobotic Real Estate Holdings LLC at 928 N Lincoln Ave. for $450,000. Johnny James trustee to Scott William Perkins at 216 Carpenter Lane for $199,900. Travis Wanner to Richard List and Lisa Iadicicco at 3911 Brighton Road for $415,500. Michael Conrad Jacobs to Davis...

www.thenorthsidechronicle.com

jacksonnewspapers.com

Courthouse News: Property transfer deeds and marriage licenses from Dec. 7-13

These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Patricia Mae Aldridge to Tyler R. Fisher and Chelsea V. Fisher, 1.44 acres waters of Dudeon Fork, Ripley District, $235,000. Charlotte M. Fields to Terry G. Cunningham, 2 tracts, Ripley District. Charlotte M. Fields...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Richmond.com

705 Northside Ave, Richmond City, VA 23222

One of kind FULLY RENOVATED all brick colonial in heart of Northside! This stately beauty, where a previous Richmond mayor resided, has over 3,500 sq ft of living space, boasting 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths! As you come inside you're greeted by an expansive living area, that flows right into the kitchen, featuring high end cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a fabulously done backsplash. The first floor also has a formal dining space, with exterior side balcony access, as well as, a 1st floor bedroom with full bath. In the fully finished basement you will find two large sized bedrooms and so much space you won't know what to do with it all! Upstairs on the 2nd floor you will find a large rooftop balcony, perfect for entertaining & enjoying a beautiful night with friends star gazing. A massive primary bedroom & ensuite bath PLUS another bedroom with its own full bath rounds out the 2nd floor. Wait, but there is more! Take the stairs, in the primary bedroom, up to the most perfect bonus room/office space you could dream of! You will never feel like you are living in the city with the massive backyard, all brick fireplace and shed. Don't miss being a part of history!!
RICHMOND, VA
wiltonbulletin.com

Three-bedroom home in Enfield sells for $3,000

On November 21, 2021, a seller has sold a property built in 1953 located on 14 Meadowlark Road in Enfield. It went for $3,000, or $3 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. It sits on a 15,682 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
ENFIELD, CT
townofchapelhill.org

Town Donates Home for Affordable Housing in Northside Neighborhood

When the Town of Chapel Hill purchased a piece of property on North Street as part of the Rosemary Street Parking Deck project, we had an opportunity to move the existing house off the lot to provide an affordable housing opportunity in the Northside community. The Town donated the single-family...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

