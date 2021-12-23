ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out this awesome Sonic game demo that Sega rejected

By John Friscia
Cover picture for the articleNitrome is a British game developer that has made truckloads of games for the web and mobile devices, but it might at the moment be best known for iOS game Super Leap Day, sequel to Leap Day. The gimmick of those games is that you get a new platforming challenge to...

