The EURGBP's tail is wagging the dog (the EURUSD and the GBPUSD) in trading today as it falls sharply. The selling started in the Asian session after a run to the upside stalled, and the price started to crack below swing levels going back to last week's trading at 0.8485, and 0.84765. The price also cracked below the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the November 19 low at 0.84626 and the swing low from the Bank of England rate rising day last week at 0.84529. All of which contributed to a worsening technical picture. The price moved further and further to the downside.

