Outdoor Griddle maker Blackstone Products in deal to go public through SPAC Ackrell

By Joshua Fineman
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutdoor griddle maker Blackstone Products agreed to go public through SPAC Ackrell Partners I Co. (NASDAQ:ACKIU) in a deal that gives the combined company an enterprise value of $900M. Blackstone expects to receive up to $281M...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

KKR boosts available amount under share repurchase plan to $500M

KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) has increased the available amount under its share repurchase program to $500M. The program has no expiration date and will be in effect until the maximum approved dollar amount has been used. In addition to the repurchases of common stock, the program will be used for...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

ESS Tech announces 10M share offering

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) plans to sell 5M shares, while its largest shareholder SB Energy Global Holdings intends to sell 5M shares, as per its latest SEC filing. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for GWH's expansion plans and general corporate purposes. The company will not receive any...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Rigetti Computing and Supernova Partners Acquisition announce additional $45M PIPE investment

Pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, Rigetti Computing and Supernova Partners Acquisition (SNII -0.3%) announced $45M in additional commitments for a private placement of Supernova II common stock related to their proposed business combination. The additional commitments are at a premium to the earlier announced PIPE, with a price per share...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Amazon set to be huge beneficiary from accelerated digital transformation

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares may have had a tough 2021, gaining 7% compared to 27% for the S&P 500, but the stock is poised to rebound next year, Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White believes. White, who rates Amazon (AMZN) buy with a $4,500 price target, or more than 30% higher...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Ingles Markets' CFO to retire

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) announces the retirement of CFO Ronald B. Freeman, effective February 16. Freeman will not stand for reelection to the firm's board of directors.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Zoom buys assets from event production start-up Liminal

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) says it has acquired "certain assets" from Liminal, a start-up that offers event production solutions. The commercial terms were not disclosed. "Liminal’s solutions, including their ZoomOSC and ZoomISO apps, will help bridge Zoom with traditional and emerging event control applications and hardware to help theaters, broadcast...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Here's Why This Travel Stock Chose a SPAC to Go Public

The boom in mergers through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) might have died down, but some companies are still finding value in going public through these "blank check" companies as opposed to the traditional IPO route. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 7, CEO Matt Roberts of vacation rental manager Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) explains to Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel why the SPAC route made sense for his company.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

GAM: When Looking For A CEF With Over 50 Years Of Track Record

General American Investors is an equity focused closed end fund. General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) is a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange that has capital appreciation as its main objective. The fund invests in the equity slice of the capital structure of companies with above average growth potential, as determined by the fund portfolio management team. GAM has a $1.1 billion AUM and has navigated both up and down economic cycles in the past 30+ years. The fund currently has only 66 holdings with an overweight stance in the Information Technology and Financials sectors. The fund has strong 5- and 10-year total returns, which sit at 15.5% and 14% respectively, but has failed to outperform the S&P 500, even with the leverage it has via preferred shares. GAM has outperformed the S&P 500 on a 50-year lookback period but many aspects of financial markets have changed in the past 10-20 years. With an above average expense ratio and layered leverage we expect more from this fund. We are neutral here on GAM, and would wait for a widening of the discount to NAV in order to enter. For existing shareholders we rate it a "Hold".
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Borr Drilling to defer $1.4B of debt, yard installments

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) +6% pre-market after saying it reached agreements in principle with its largest creditors, the Singaporean yards, to refinance and defer $1.4B of debt maturities and delivery installments during 2023-25. The company calls the move "a major step forward" in its target to address its debt maturities and...
MARKETS

