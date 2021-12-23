Outdoor Griddle maker Blackstone Products in deal to go public through SPAC Ackrell

General American Investors is an equity focused closed end fund. General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) is a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange that has capital appreciation as its main objective. The fund invests in the equity slice of the capital structure of companies with above average growth potential, as determined by the fund portfolio management team. GAM has a $1.1 billion AUM and has navigated both up and down economic cycles in the past 30+ years. The fund currently has only 66 holdings with an overweight stance in the Information Technology and Financials sectors. The fund has strong 5- and 10-year total returns, which sit at 15.5% and 14% respectively, but has failed to outperform the S&P 500, even with the leverage it has via preferred shares. GAM has outperformed the S&P 500 on a 50-year lookback period but many aspects of financial markets have changed in the past 10-20 years. With an above average expense ratio and layered leverage we expect more from this fund. We are neutral here on GAM, and would wait for a widening of the discount to NAV in order to enter. For existing shareholders we rate it a "Hold".

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO