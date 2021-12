Omicron escapes the majority of existing SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 430 (2021) Cite this article. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron strain (as known as B.1.1.529) was identified in Botswana and South Africa in early November 2021 and was later defined as a new variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization on November 26, 2021.1,2 To date, the confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported in more than 38 countries, and the number of cases appears to be rapidly increasing. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron could give rise to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic spreading around the world, following the D614G, Beta/Gamma, and Delta VOCs. Here, we showed Omicron variant causes serious immune escape from the convalescent sera from COVID-19 patients, still needs angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) as its receptor and exhibits a significantly increased infectivity. These substantial lines of evidence should attract broad attention to monitor its epidemic and accelerate the development of Omicron-targeted vaccines and therapeutic antibodies.

