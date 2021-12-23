CRASH blocking all northbound and 1 southbound lanes of North Ave @ Strickland Ave. Avoid the area.

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A crash involving an overturned gasoline tanker truck shut down all northbound lanes of I-680 in Fremont for several hours Friday, dumping thousands of gallons of diesel fuel into a storm drain and retention pond, forcing the evacuation of dozens of homes near the crash site. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 4:50 a.m. between Durham Road/Automall Parkway and S. Grimmer Blvd. CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said that before overturning, the truck had been involved in a collision with Toyota RAV4 that spun out and stalled. Scene of multi-vehicle big-rig crash on northbound Interstate 680...

FREMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO