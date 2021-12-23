Grant of Stock Options to New Director

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced the appointments of Mr. Bo Yu, chief operating officer and general counsel of the Company, as the chairman of the Company's board of directors ("the Board"), Mr. Qian Sun, an independent director of the Company, as a member of each of the Company's audit committee and its nominating and corporate governance committee, and Mr. Man San Vincent Law, an executive director of the Company, as the chairman of the Company's strategic planning committee and a member of its compensation committee, effective December 28, 2021.
