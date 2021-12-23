Grant of Stock Options to New Director

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Re: Barrett Opportunity Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) Pursuant to Rule 497(j) under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”), as amended, and pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the regulations thereunder, the Fund, hereby certifies that the form of Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information that would have been filed under Rule 497(b) or (c) under the 1933 Act would not have differed from that contained in the most recent amendment for the Fund dated December 29, 2021, and filed electronically as Post-Effective Amendment No. 60 to the Fund’s Registration Statement on Form N-1A on December 17, 2021.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO