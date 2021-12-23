ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant of Stock Options to New Director

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BROSSARD, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") announces that, in accordance with the Corporation's Stock Option Plan, the Board of...

StreetInsider.com

Form 497J BARRETT OPPORTUNITY FUND

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Re: Barrett Opportunity Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) Pursuant to Rule 497(j) under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”), as amended, and pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the regulations thereunder, the Fund, hereby certifies that the form of Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information that would have been filed under Rule 497(b) or (c) under the 1933 Act would not have differed from that contained in the most recent amendment for the Fund dated December 29, 2021, and filed electronically as Post-Effective Amendment No. 60 to the Fund’s Registration Statement on Form N-1A on December 17, 2021.
thebalance.com

What Is a Non-Qualified Stock Option (NSO)?

A non-qualified stock option (NSO) is a form of equity compensation that can be provided to employees and other stakeholders. An NSO gives recipients the choice to purchase a company’s stock at a predetermined price, which can be profitable if the stock price rises above that level. Learn how...
MarketWatch

How to sell or trade your employee stock options

This article is reprinted by permission from NerdWallet. This article provides information for educational purposes. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend specific investments, including stocks, securities or cryptocurrencies. If you work for a private company, meaning a corporation that isn’t publicly traded on a...
StreetInsider.com

Big Ridge Gold Provides AGM Results, New Board Addition and Options Grant

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) (OTCQB: ALVLF) ("Big Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the election of Kristina Bates to the Company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 14, 2021.
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Options Bulls Keep Targeting This Semiconductor Stock

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is down 4.5% at $139.81 at last check. Though a reason for this negative price action is not immediately clear, it may be related to the company's planned acquisition of China-based microchip concern Xilinx (XLNX). Investors are awaiting on a decision from China regarding the deal, while the Biden administration evaluates implementing new restrictions on the exportation of chip components.
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (ANRN) Opens at $10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU) (NASDAQ: AHRN) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 27,500,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. Ahren Acquisition...
StreetInsider.com

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Appoints Bo Yu as Board Chair

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced the appointments of Mr. Bo Yu, chief operating officer and general counsel of the Company, as the chairman of the Company's board of directors ("the Board"), Mr. Qian Sun, an independent director of the Company, as a member of each of the Company's audit committee and its nominating and corporate governance committee, and Mr. Man San Vincent Law, an executive director of the Company, as the chairman of the Company's strategic planning committee and a member of its compensation committee, effective December 28, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Multiply Group Announces Additional $75M PIPE Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) for Getty Images Merger

Tech-focused holding company Multiply Group and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) (“CC Neuberger”), a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating on Palatin Technologies (PTN) Following Initiation of Phase 3 Melody-1 Trial

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating and $5.00 price target on Palatin Technologies (NYSE: PTN), following initiation ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Principal Listing Exchange for the Fund: NYSE Arca, Inc. | (Ticker Symbol: URNM) Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund’s prospectus, which contains more information about the Fund and...
Nashville Post

Former Medalogix employees suing over stock options

Nine former employees of Nashville-based Medalogix have filed a lawsuit against the home health company for allegedly forcing them to sell back their equity prior to major investments and a recapitalization effort. The former employees are suing the company for breach of contract and a violation of state securities laws,...
Benzinga

Why Options Activity Caused Jon Najarian To Cut Rivian's Stock

Electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) made its highly anticipated public debut last month. Now that the time has come for the Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)-backed EV company to announce its quarterly financial results, some traders are betting against the name. "There's speculative put buying all the way down to...
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
StreetInsider.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Sells Equity Stake in Ampere for $127.7M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC (“Ampere”) to Denver Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of one of Ampere’s other limited liability company members (“Purchaser”). Purchaser exercised its right to purchase MACOM’s entire equity interest in Ampere in exchange for a predetermined cash consideration amount of approximately $127.7 million.
StreetInsider.com

KKR & Co. (KKR) Announces Record Realized Performance Income of $1.15B in Q4

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KKR (NYSE: KKR) today announced a monetization activity update for the period from October 1, 2021 to December 21, 2021. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through December 21, 2021, KKR has earned total realized performance income, including realized incentive fees, and total realized investment income in excess of $1.15 billion, a record quarterly figure for KKR as a public company. Our monetization activity quarter-to-date is made up of approximately 50% gross realized carried interest, approximately 30% realized incentive fees and approximately 20% realized investment income. This activity is driven primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter-to-date, dividend and interest income from KKR’s balance sheet portfolio as well as incentive fees from KKR’s hedge fund partnerships.
