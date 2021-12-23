Charge Enterprises Secures $22.22 Million of Debt and Preferred Equity Financing

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAD) ("Gladstone Capital") announced that it has completed a senior debt and minority equity investment in support of the recapitalization of WorkforceQA, LLC ("WorkforceQA"), a leading tech-enabled Third-Party Administrator ("TPA") of employee compliance solutions focused on regulated and safety-sensitive industries, in partnership with Hamilton Robinson Capital Partners ("Hamilton Robinson") and WorkforceQA's management. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the WorkforceQA serves many of the largest trucking, airline, logistics and rail companies in the U.S., assisting them in managing their entire employee screening programs, including drug and alcohol testing, physical examinations, background checks and training and compliance.
