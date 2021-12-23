Omicron extensively but incompletely escapes Pfizer BNT162b2 neutralization
By Sandile Cele, Laurelle Jackson, David S. Khoury, Khadija Khan, Thandeka Moyo-Gwete, Houriiyah Tegally, James Emmanuel San, Deborah Cromer, Cathrine Scheepers, Daniel Amoako, Farina Karim, Mallory Bernstein, Gila Lustig, Derseree Archary, Muneerah Smith, Yashica Ganga, Zesuliwe Jule, Kajal Reedoy, Shi-Hsia Hwa, Jennifer Giandhari, Jonathan M. Blackburn, Bernadett I. Gosnell, Salim S. Abdool Karim, Willem Hanekom, COMMIT-KZN Team, Anne von Gottberg, Jinal Bhiman, Richard J. Lessells, Mahomed-Yunus S. Moosa, Miles P. Davenport, Tulio de Oliveira, Penny L. Moore, Alex Sigal
Nature.com
5 days ago
Africa Health Research Institute, Durban, South Africa. School of Laboratory Medicine and Medical Sciences, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa. Africa Health Research Institute, Durban, South Africa. David S. Khoury. Kirby Institute, University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia. Khadija Khan. Africa Health Research Institute, Durban, South Africa. School...
A new private study by South Africa’s Discovery Health suggests that Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine is just 33% effective against infections by the omicron variant. However, the Company reported that the variant appears to cause less severe disease. Based on 211,000...
A syndemic has been theorized as a cluster of epidemics driven by harmful social and structural conditions wherein the interactions between the constitutive epidemics drive excess morbidity and mortality. We conducted a mixed-methods study to investigate a syndemic in Soweto, South Africa, consisting of a population-based quantitative survey (N"‰="‰783) and in-depth, qualitative interviews (N"‰="‰88). We used ethnographic methods to design a locally relevant measure of stress. Here we show that multimorbidity and stress interacted with each other to reduce quality of life. The paired qualitative analysis further explored how the quality-of-life impacts of multimorbidity were conditioned by study participants' illness experiences. Together, these findings underscore the importance of recognizing the social and structural drivers of stress and how they affect the experience of chronic illness and well-being.
A study conducted by South African scientists suggest that Omicron could displace the Delta variant of coronavirus because infection with the new variant boosts immunity to the older one - Reuters. The analysis enrolled 33 vaccinated and unvaccinated people who were infected with Omicron variant in South Africa. The study...
Humabs Biomed SA, a subsidiary of Vir Biotechnology, 6500 Bellinzona, Switzerland. Department of Biochemistry, University of Washington, Seattle, WA 98195, USA. Vir Biotechnology, San Francisco, California 94158, USA. Christian Saliba. Humabs Biomed SA, a subsidiary of Vir Biotechnology, 6500 Bellinzona, Switzerland. Samantha K. Zepeda. Department of Biochemistry, University of Washington,...
In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
Durban, South Africa — COVID researchers suit up in protective gear before heading into the Africa Health Research Institute's high-security bio-hazard lab, where they are growing live Omicron, which will be tested against the blood of fully immunized people, as well as those who were previously infected. "This is probably...
A South African doctor who first flagged the Omicron variant said her patients had mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said she also hasn't had to hospitalize anyone with the new variant yet. That being said, it's too early to determine the variant's risk of severe disease or possibility of evading...
Researchers at the Department of Microbiology of the University of Hong Kong (HKU) have found that most individuals after given two doses of the vaccine (either BioNtech or Coronavac) do not produce sufficient levels of serum antibodies against the new Omicron virus variant. The public is advised to get a third dose of the vaccine as soon as possible while awaiting for the next generation of more matched vaccine. The results of the study have been accepted for publication in the medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. It is available online as a preprint.
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Research by South African scientists suggests that Omicron could displace the Delta variant of the coronavirus because infection with the new variant boosts immunity to the older one. The study only covered a small group of people and has not been peer-reviewed, but it found that...
According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
A rare "mermaid birth" has taken place for baby Rio Petrie Martins on Thursday, December 16, surprising the midwives who attended to his mother, Jennifer Petrie, who never felt her water break while she was in labor. Petrie, from Southport in the U.K., was shocked to see Rio coming out...
Angelique Coetzee was the doctor who warned authorities about the omicron variant after noticing strange symptoms in her Coronavirus patients. In an interview with El Telégrafo , he says that several young patients of different ethnic groups began to arrive with symptoms that did not seem to make much sense.
In Norway, a Christmas party turned into an Omicron "super spreader event," with up to 60 possible infections. The outbreak is the biggest outside South Africa, where researchers first detected the new coronavirus variant. At least one person who attended the party had recently returned from South Africa.
A fully vaccinated Israeli doctor who became infected with the Omicron COVID-19 variant appears to have only passed the bug on to one other person — despite coming into close contact with dozens of people. Dr. Elad Maor, a cardiologist at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, told the UK’s...
Her husband, Prince Albert, stated last month that she had been sent to a European treatment facility due to mental and physical weariness. The news of her confinement came only days after she returned to the nation following a ten-month absence. The 43-year-old queen was unable to attend her twin...
Conjoined twins abandoned as babies in India have scored their "dream job" as electricians, getting two salaries for one role. Sohna and Mohna Singh, 19, were this week appointed supervisors in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) after growing up in an institution for children from impoverished families. “It’s a...
A bride set to be married in Nigeria this month has said her wedding “will not be the same” after the country’s “unjust” move to the UK’s red list.In a bid to slow the spread of Covid’s Omicron variant, the Government announced that UK and Irish citizens and residents arriving from Nigeria must spend 10 days in hotel quarantine and have two negative PCR test results.Comfort Nsek said her parents, who travelled to the west African country at the end of November to finalise wedding plans, will have to pay £3,715 to quarantine after the wedding on December 22.“(It’s) money...
A 17th-century painting showing a Black woman with her White companion has been placed under a temporary export bar to reduce the risk of the artwork leaving the United Kingdom. The anonymous painting, described in a statement by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) on Friday as...
Comments / 6