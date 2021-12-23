ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

Omicron extensively but incompletely escapes Pfizer BNT162b2 neutralization

By Sandile Cele, Laurelle Jackson, David S. Khoury, Khadija Khan, Thandeka Moyo-Gwete, Houriiyah Tegally, James Emmanuel San, Deborah Cromer, Cathrine Scheepers, Daniel Amoako, Farina Karim, Mallory Bernstein, Gila Lustig, Derseree Archary, Muneerah Smith, Yashica Ganga, Zesuliwe Jule, Kajal Reedoy, Shi-Hsia Hwa, Jennifer Giandhari, Jonathan M. Blackburn, Bernadett I. Gosnell, Salim S. Abdool Karim, Willem Hanekom, COMMIT-KZN Team, Anne von Gottberg, Jinal Bhiman, Richard J. Lessells, Mahomed-Yunus S. Moosa, Miles P. Davenport, Tulio de Oliveira, Penny L. Moore, Alex Sigal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfrica Health Research Institute, Durban, South Africa. School of Laboratory Medicine and Medical Sciences, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa. Africa Health Research Institute, Durban, South Africa. David S. Khoury. Kirby Institute, University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia. Khadija Khan. Africa Health Research Institute, Durban, South Africa. School...

A mixed-methods, population-based study of a syndemic in Soweto, South Africa

A syndemic has been theorized as a cluster of epidemics driven by harmful social and structural conditions wherein the interactions between the constitutive epidemics drive excess morbidity and mortality. We conducted a mixed-methods study to investigate a syndemic in Soweto, South Africa, consisting of a population-based quantitative survey (N"‰="‰783) and in-depth, qualitative interviews (N"‰="‰88). We used ethnographic methods to design a locally relevant measure of stress. Here we show that multimorbidity and stress interacted with each other to reduce quality of life. The paired qualitative analysis further explored how the quality-of-life impacts of multimorbidity were conditioned by study participants' illness experiences. Together, these findings underscore the importance of recognizing the social and structural drivers of stress and how they affect the experience of chronic illness and well-being.
Broadly neutralizing antibodies overcome SARS-CoV-2 Omicron antigenic shift

Humabs Biomed SA, a subsidiary of Vir Biotechnology, 6500 Bellinzona, Switzerland. Department of Biochemistry, University of Washington, Seattle, WA 98195, USA. Vir Biotechnology, San Francisco, California 94158, USA. Christian Saliba. Humabs Biomed SA, a subsidiary of Vir Biotechnology, 6500 Bellinzona, Switzerland. Samantha K. Zepeda. Department of Biochemistry, University of Washington,...
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
People with the Omicron variant have 'extremely mild' symptoms and haven't had to be hospitalized yet, says the South African doctor who first reported it

A South African doctor who first flagged the Omicron variant said her patients had mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said she also hasn't had to hospitalize anyone with the new variant yet. That being said, it's too early to determine the variant's risk of severe disease or possibility of evading...
Two doses of BNT162b2 (BioNTech) or Coronavac (Sinovac) vaccines are inadequate against Omicron virus variants

Researchers at the Department of Microbiology of the University of Hong Kong (HKU) have found that most individuals after given two doses of the vaccine (either BioNtech or Coronavac) do not produce sufficient levels of serum antibodies against the new Omicron virus variant. The public is advised to get a third dose of the vaccine as soon as possible while awaiting for the next generation of more matched vaccine. The results of the study have been accepted for publication in the medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. It is available online as a preprint.
South Africa study suggests Omicron could displace Delta

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Research by South African scientists suggests that Omicron could displace the Delta variant of the coronavirus because infection with the new variant boosts immunity to the older one. The study only covered a small group of people and has not been peer-reviewed, but it found that...
Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
