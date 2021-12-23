Omicron extensively but incompletely escapes Pfizer BNT162b2 neutralization

Researchers at the Department of Microbiology of the University of Hong Kong (HKU) have found that most individuals after given two doses of the vaccine (either BioNtech or Coronavac) do not produce sufficient levels of serum antibodies against the new Omicron virus variant. The public is advised to get a third dose of the vaccine as soon as possible while awaiting for the next generation of more matched vaccine. The results of the study have been accepted for publication in the medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. It is available online as a preprint.

