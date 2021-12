Atos has been selected by AkzoNobel, a Dutch multinational company which creates paints and performance coatings for both industry and consumers worldwide, for the management of its private and public cloud environments, as part of AkzoNobel’s strategy for migration to the public cloud. With this strategy, AkzoNobel aims at reducing the complexity of processes and increasing its flexibility. Atos will be in charge of renewing the existing private cloud environment, which was already managed by Atos, and expand it to the public cloud.

