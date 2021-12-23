ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) to Purchase Record Number of Antminer S19 XP Miners

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, has entered into a contract with BITMAIN to purchase a record number of ANTMINER S19 XP (140 TH/s) bitcoin...

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (WTMAU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at
Why Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Is Up Over 10% Today

Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) are up over 11% today after the company said it entered into a multi-year
Form 485BPOS Strategy Shares

THIS ETF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT ("Agreement"), effective as of the closing of the Transaction (as defined below) (the "Closing Date"), is by and between Foreside Fund Services, LLC (the "Distributor") and Strategy Shares (the "Fund Company").
A fintech expert's top 6 crypto predictions: Bitcoin hitting $100,000 is 'ambitious but hardly insane'

2021 was a wild year for cryptocurrency. Despite bitcoin's recent plunge, for example, its price has still risen by more than 70% in the past 52 weeks. More important, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have made tremendous strides, not just in valuation — today the cryptocurrency market capitalization is estimated at $2.5 trillion, more than double a year ago — but also in growing acceptance.
3 Cryptocurrencies Poised for Monster Rebounds in 2022

The sky could be the limit if all goes well with Ethereum’s upgrade next year. Decentraland could help investors benefit from the growth of the metaverse. Basic Attention Token is a top play among application-focused cryptocurrencies. December has been a tough month for most cryptocurrencies. With money generally moving...
The 7 Best Crypto Coins for Staking

Staking has become a hugely popular feature offered by a variety of different crypto platforms. Given the benefits, it's really no surprise. Earning rewards while making blockchains more secure can be a win-win for both the user and the platform. But you cannot stake every coin, and some offer better staking rewards than others.
Marathon Announced New Purchase of Bitmain Miners, Expects to Reach 23.3 EH/s for Early 2023

Marathon, one of the leading bitcoin mining companies in North America announced it has entered a new purchase agreement with Bitmain, a bitcoin mining machine manufacturer. This deal would allow them to acquire an undisclosed number of Antminer S19 XP models, an ASIC capable of delivering 140 TH/s while being more efficient than its previous iterations. Marathon hopes to host 199,000 miners by early 2023.
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc (SDIG) Acquires 9,080 Bitcoin Miners; Secures $54M Equipment Financing

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDIG), a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company with a focus on environmentally beneficial operations, has entered into four separate agreements to acquire 9,080 Bitmain and MicroBT Bitcoin miners since the Company's third quarter 2021 earnings release on November 30, 2021. The aggregate hash rate capacity of these miners is approximately 826 petahash per second ("PH/s"), and Stronghold expects 4,800 miners (representing 426 PH/s of hash rate capacity) to be delivered before the end of the year or in early January, with the remainder expected in the first half of 2022. All miners will be installed at Stronghold's wholly owned reclamation and power generation facilities. The aggregate purchase price for the first 4,800 miners was approximately $35.7 million, representing less than $84 per terahash per second ("TH/s"), with the remaining 4,280 miners acquired under a profit share arrangement with its existing partner, Northern Data, with commercial terms that Stronghold considers highly favorable. To date, Stronghold has executed definitive purchase agreements or has installed over 54,000 miners with hash rate capacity of approximately 5.2 exahash per second ("EH/s").
Marathon Digital stock jumps 10% today as bitcoin surges, and new miners added

Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) agrees with Bitmain to purchase a record number of Antminer S19 XP bitcoin miners. The company expects all newly bought miners to ship from Bitmain between July 2022 and December 2022. Its mining operations are now expected to consist of approximately 199K bitcoin (BTC-USD) miners producing...
TeraWulf (WULF) Acquires 15,000 S19 XP Pro Miners from Bitmain

TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF), which was formed to own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase 15,000 S19 XP pro bitcoin mining machines from Bitmain Technologies Limited ("Bitmain").
TeraWulf to buy 15K S19 XP pro Bitcoin mining machines from Bitmain Tech

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) will purchase 15K S19 XP pro Bitcoin mining machines from Bitmain Technologies, marking its largest order of such machines. The deal provides for a monthly allotment of 2,500 units to be delivered from July to December 2022. TeraWulf expects its Lake Mariner facility to begin mining operations during...
Alchemy Pay CEO Speaks at U.S. Trade Mission in Singapore and Demonstrates Broadening Acceptance of Crypto

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2021) - This month, the Virtual Trade Mission for Blockchain, Crypto & Digital Asset Funds was hosted by the US Embassy in Singapore and the US Department of Commerce. The event was a chance for Asian investors to meet with leading US blockchain and crypto fund managers. The success of the event demonstrated that interest in crypto is broadening and that the United States and Asia remain at the forefront of global support for this innovative technology.
MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Sells Equity Stake in Ampere for $127.7M

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC ("Ampere") to Denver Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of one of Ampere's other limited liability company members ("Purchaser"). Purchaser exercised its right to purchase MACOM's entire equity interest in Ampere in exchange for a predetermined cash consideration amount of approximately $127.7 million.
Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Named Top 2022 Pick at Northland Capital

Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard reiterated an Outperform rating and $38.00 price target on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) and
UFP Industries (UFPI) Acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing for $25M

UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that its subsidiary, Deckorators, Inc., has acquired Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing Inc. (Ultra), a leading manufacturer of aluminum fencing, gates and railing, for $25 million. The transaction includes $2 million to be paid if certain future performance goals are met. Founded in 1996 and based...
Multiply Group Announces Additional $75M PIPE Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) for Getty Images Merger

Tech-focused holding company Multiply Group and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) ("CC Neuberger"), a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored
