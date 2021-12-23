Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) to Purchase Record Number of Antminer S19 XP Miners

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDIG), a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company with a focus on environmentally beneficial operations, has entered into four separate agreements to acquire 9,080 Bitmain and MicroBT Bitcoin miners since the Company’s third quarter 2021 earnings release on November 30, 2021. The aggregate hash rate capacity of these miners is approximately 826 petahash per second (“PH/s”), and Stronghold expects 4,800 miners (representing 426 PH/s of hash rate capacity) to be delivered before the end of the year or in early January, with the remainder expected in the first half of 2022. All miners will be installed at Stronghold’s wholly owned reclamation and power generation facilities. The aggregate purchase price for the first 4,800 miners was approximately $35.7 million, representing less than $84 per terahash per second (“TH/s”), with the remaining 4,280 miners acquired under a profit share arrangement with its existing partner, Northern Data, with commercial terms that Stronghold considers highly favorable. To date, Stronghold has executed definitive purchase agreements or has installed over 54,000 miners with hash rate capacity of approximately 5.2 exahash per second (“EH/s”).

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO