Cancer

Triple Therapy for Squamous NSCLC Shows Real-World Clinical Benefit

By Liam Davenport
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe study covered in this summary was published on researchsquare.com as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Combining the immunotherapy sintilimab with paclitaxel/nab-paclitaxel and platinum-based chemotherapy appears to be as effective as when adding it to a gemcitabine-based regimen in squamous cell non–small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC), suggests...

www.medscape.com

pharmacytimes.com

Clinical, Real-World Data Support Use of Daratumumab in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Data support daratumumab as part of a standard of care regimen in the frontline setting for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. Analyses of data from first-line treatment with daratumumab (Darzalex; Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies)-based regimens demonstrated deep and durable responses in patients with newly diagnosed (ND) multiple myeloma (MM), according to a presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2021 Annual Meeting. Additionally, investigators observed a potential survival benefit for daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone (Rd).
Nature.com

Stomach cancer gets a triple punch of therapy

Harnessing immune cells to target tumours is a growing trend. The results of a clinical trial combining such treatment with other standard therapies for gastric cancer have altered medical practice — and more changes are to come. Myriam Chalabi is in the Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute,...
Medscape News

Prevalence and Real-World Management of Vedolizumab-Associated Enthesitis in Successfully Treated IBD Patients

Mirko Di Ruscio; Ilaria Tinazzi; Angela Variola; Andrea Geccherle; Antonio Marchetta; Dennis McGonagle. Background: Some studies have reported the development of moderate and severe de novo SpA-associated disease under vedolizumab (VDZ) treatment for IBD. Herein, we report a case series who developed severe enthesitis under VDZ therapy from a cohort of 90 treated cases.
targetedonc.com

Sotorasib, Trametinib Combo Shows Safety and Antitumor Activity in CRC and NSCLC

Results from the phase 1b CodeBreak 101 study were favorable for the combination of sotorasib and trametinib in patients with colorectal cancer and non–small cell lung cancer. In heavily pretreated patients with KRAS G12C–mutated solid tumors, the combination of sotorasib (Lumakras) with the MEK inhibitor trametinib was shown to...
#Science And Technology#Nsclc#Lung Cancer#Study Design#Respiratory Disease#Researchsquare Com#Key Takeaway Combining#Orient 12#Iiib#Egfr#Sintilimab Gp#Kaplan Meier#Sintilimab Tp
Medscape News

Triple Therapy for HER2-Positive Gastric Cancer Shrinks Tumors

In HER2-positive gastric cancer, the addition of pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) to trastuzumab (Herceptin, Roche) and platinum-based chemotherapy led to a significant improvement in overall response rate, according to results from the first interim analysis of the KEYNOTE-811 phase 3, randomized clinical trial. The results of the trial, initially presented at...
cancernetwork.com

Key Takeaways and Impact on Maintenance Therapy Use in Clinical Practice

Jason R. Brown, MD: I can start by discussing some of my takeaways for this paper. First off is just getting an understanding of what is the goal of maintenance treatment. And to me it’s really to provide a durable response for patients. Chemotherapy often doesn’t have long-lasting response. On the other hand, immune checkpoint inhibition only works for a minority of patients in a number of cancers, for example urothelial cancer. So, if there’s a way where we can enhance the response of immune checkpoint inhibition and lengthen the duration of response, that could be an amazing thing for our patients ultimately.
Medscape News

Upper Endoscopy in Patients With GERD May Reduce GI Cancer Mortality

Among individuals with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a negative upper endoscopy is associated with decreased risk in incidence and mortality from gastrointestinal cancer. The benefit persisted through 5-10 years following the procedure. The finding is similar to the survival benefit seen with colonoscopies and colorectal cancer, and may be attributable...
onclive.com

Adjuvant Therapy for EGFR Mutant Early-Stage NSCLC: ADAURA

Solange Peters, MD, PhD: Looking at early-stage non-small cell lung cancer, and after complete resection, we have established 15 years ago the rule for an adjuvant chemotherapy. Adjuvant chemotherapy in resected non-small cell lung cancer has a modest but significant overall survival benefit above observation or placebo. What I mean by that is, in unselected non-small cell lung cancer, like stage 2 or stage 3, an adjuvant chemotherapy with 4 cycles of chemotherapy is recommended. There’s a discussion still about the end 0 disease. There are 2 trials, the Canadian 1 and the American 1, showing that if no lymph nodes are affected by the disease, it’s about the tumor size. Chemotherapy and adjuvant chemotherapy might be recommended above 4 cm of the size of the tier—the size of the tumor. That’s the modest, but beneficial adjuvant chemotherapy to be given to all patients irrespective of molecular iterations and biomarker. That’s the standard of care of the recent decade. We have been exposed recently to 2 new standards of care. The first 1 is on the top of the chemotherapy, which is to add targeted therapy, osimertinib [Tagrisso]. This is an EGFR third generation TKI [tyrosine kinase inhibitor] that lasts up to 3 years in this patient with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. This has shown, per trial design, the benefits, according to the seventh TNM classification in stage 2 and in stage 3a in progression-free survival. We still don’t have the OS [overall survival] data in the secondary end point, also in stage 1b, in that trial according to the seventh TNM classification. Meaning more than 3 cm. So basically, on the top of the standard chemotherapy, osimertinib for 3 years has become a standard of care in many countries because of the huge magnitude of disease-free survival benefit ranging from 2.12 in stage 3 to 0.39 in stage 1b, which is still very significant. This means that we should test these patients for EGFR mutation. In my center again, it’s done routinely in all patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. We routinely do an NGS [next-generation sequencing] on the biopsies. In centers where it is not reflex testing, I think it has to be established in non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. EGFR mutation, per se, or part of an NGS testing, is performed to be able to offer this adjuvant osimertinib after chemotherapy. Remember that in the ones without EGFR and without ALK, adjuvant immunotherapy can also be offered. We have data from the IMpower010 [clinical trial], which is now telling us that in the adjuvant setting, adding atezolizumab [Tecentriq] can also improve the disease-free survival in patients without EGFR mutation. This is related to the PD-L1 [programmed death-ligand 1] expression. It’s validated in positive PD-L1 expression and even more, I would say, validated in high PD-L1 expression. To answer your question, you have EGFR testing for chemotherapy followed by adjuvant osimertinib. You might have PD-L1 testing for chemotherapy plus adjuvant atezolizumab. That’s my current opinion on what you should do in addition to the old days chemotherapy.
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Pasithea Expands Its Footprint With Second Ketamine Therapy Clinic In UK

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp's (NASDAQ: KTTA) subsidiary, Pasithea Clinics, has opened its second London clinic in Marylebone, offering intravenous (IV) ketamine therapy to patients suffering from treatment-resistant mental health issues. What Happened: The Company opened its first U.K. clinic in Knightsbridge in October. "Two decades of research supports the efficacy of...
MENTAL HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Niu Discusses Use of Targeted Therapies in Various Patients With NSCLC

Based on the case of a 59-year-old Asian man with non-small cell lung cancer, Jason Niu, MD discusses the targeted therapy options for the disease. Jason Niu, MD, director, Lung Cancer Program and associate director, Head & Neck Cancer Program at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses an interesting non-small cell lung cancer patient case.
CANCER
onclive.com

Frontline Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Shows Trend Toward Improved Intracranial PFS in Advanced NSCLC

Frontline nivolumab plus ipilimumab showcased improved overall survival over chemotherapy and a trend toward improved intracranial progression-free survival and duration of response in patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Frontline nivolumab (Opdivo) plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) showcased improved overall survival (OS) over chemotherapy and a trend toward improved intracranial...
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Patritumab Deruxtecan Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Metastatic or Locally Advanced EGFR+ NSCLC

Patritumab deruxtecan has been granted a breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA to accelerate its development for the treatment of patients with metastatic or locally advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer with disease progression on or after treatment with a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor and platinum-based therapies. The FDA has...
CANCER
Medscape News

COVID-19 May Promote Tumor Development in Patients With Cancer

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Cancer patients exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection experience persistent increases in cytokines, chemokines and (angiogenic) growth factors (CCGs) over and above those seen in unexposed patients, indicates a Belgian analysis of serial blood samples.
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Omicron more resistant to Pfizer shot but causes milder infections, real-world data shows

Preliminary real-world data from South Africa suggests the omicron variant is more resistant to Pfizer's vaccine but causes less severe infections, The Washington Post reported Dec. 14. Discovery Health — South Africa's largest health insurer — conducted the study, which has not been peer reviewed. The analysis included data on...
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

After TKI Resistance, a Chemo-Antiangiogenesis Combination May Benefit Some Patients With EGFR+ NSCLC

In patients with EGFR-positive non–small cell lung cancer who develop a T790M mutation after disease progression, chemo-antiangiogenesis may prove beneficial. Chemo-antiangiogenesis combinations may be a preferred option for patients harboring a T790M mutation after disease progression following osimertinib treatment in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, according to data published in the journal of Translational Lung Cancer Research.
CANCER
Medscape News

Updates on Age to Start and Stop Colorectal Cancer Screening

The US Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer (CRC) has lowered the recommended age to start CRC screening from 50 to 45 years of age for all average-risk individuals. Although no studies have directly demonstrated the result of lowering the age of screening, lead author Swati G. Patel, MD, of University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center, Aurora, and colleagues suggested that the increasing incidence of advanced CRC among younger individuals, coupled with the net benefit of screening, warrant a lower age threshold.
CANCER
Medscape News

Delivering Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Post–Intensive Care Syndrome–Family via a Mobile Health App

Amy Petrinec, PhD, RN; Cindy Wilk, MSN, RN; Joel W. Hughes, PhD; Melissa D. Zullo, PhD, MPH, MA; Yea-Jyh Chen, PhD, RN; Patrick A. Palmieri, PhD. Background: Family members of intensive care unit (ICU) patients are at risk for post–intensive care syndrome–family (PICS-F), including symptoms of anxiety, depression, and posttraumatic stress. Cognitive behavioral therapy is the first-line nonpharmacologic treatment for many psychological symptoms and has been successfully delivered by use of mobile technology for symptom self-management.
CELL PHONES
Medscape News

Trending Clinical Topic: CAR T-cell Therapy

Each week, we identify one top search term, speculate about what caused its popularity, and provide an infographic on a related condition. If you have thoughts about what's trending and why, share them with us on Twitter or Facebook. Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center.
onclive.com

Molecular Testing in Early and Advanced NSCLC

Solange Peters, MD, PhD: In looking at the EGFR [epidermal growth factor receptor] mutation testing, which was the first oncogene corresponding with this definition of oncogene addiction of driver. the testing algorithm is quite clear in the fact that it defines an EGFR mutation to be looked for in all patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, which is not of squamous histological subtype. The squamous histological subtype has to be firmly defined to prevent the pathologist to look for EGFR mutation. All metastatic patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer metastatic disease should be tested. This is usually done today by NGS [next-generation sequencing] in many countries, but still in Europe, only half to 60% of patients receive NGS testing. For the other patients, it can be targeted panels or even on EGFR that is analyzed. The main point of discussion today is to know how to implement testing beyond the metastatic setting. How or when should we implement EGFR testing when it is about the curated intent scenario and early disease. The data from the ADAURA trial, and provided that the institutions consent to consider osimertinib [Tagrisso] as an adjuvant treatment, can be analyzed. The main bottleneck is the reimbursement most of the time, thereafter the centers have to get organized to test for EGFR mutation in early disease. This is far from being implemented everywhere. In my institution, we have a reflex testing, which requires all patients coming with a non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer to be tested by NGS. This points out genes for all the drivers which may be recognized, as well as for PD-L1 [programmed death-ligand 1]. This is respective of the state of disease, and the pathologist is blinded to the stage when testing. I know this is not the case everywhere. There are places and countries where the reimbursement of testing is only covered by metastatic disease and there are real efforts to establish testing in early stage. Testing may be at the time of surgery to check all patients who might receive adjuvant osimertinib, would be tested for EGFR mutation. This is only if they are reimbursed and accessible. That’s really a new challenge.
CANCER

