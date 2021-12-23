Triple Therapy for Squamous NSCLC Shows Real-World Clinical Benefit

Solange Peters, MD, PhD: Looking at early-stage non-small cell lung cancer, and after complete resection, we have established 15 years ago the rule for an adjuvant chemotherapy. Adjuvant chemotherapy in resected non-small cell lung cancer has a modest but significant overall survival benefit above observation or placebo. What I mean by that is, in unselected non-small cell lung cancer, like stage 2 or stage 3, an adjuvant chemotherapy with 4 cycles of chemotherapy is recommended. There’s a discussion still about the end 0 disease. There are 2 trials, the Canadian 1 and the American 1, showing that if no lymph nodes are affected by the disease, it’s about the tumor size. Chemotherapy and adjuvant chemotherapy might be recommended above 4 cm of the size of the tier—the size of the tumor. That’s the modest, but beneficial adjuvant chemotherapy to be given to all patients irrespective of molecular iterations and biomarker. That’s the standard of care of the recent decade. We have been exposed recently to 2 new standards of care. The first 1 is on the top of the chemotherapy, which is to add targeted therapy, osimertinib [Tagrisso]. This is an EGFR third generation TKI [tyrosine kinase inhibitor] that lasts up to 3 years in this patient with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. This has shown, per trial design, the benefits, according to the seventh TNM classification in stage 2 and in stage 3a in progression-free survival. We still don’t have the OS [overall survival] data in the secondary end point, also in stage 1b, in that trial according to the seventh TNM classification. Meaning more than 3 cm. So basically, on the top of the standard chemotherapy, osimertinib for 3 years has become a standard of care in many countries because of the huge magnitude of disease-free survival benefit ranging from 2.12 in stage 3 to 0.39 in stage 1b, which is still very significant. This means that we should test these patients for EGFR mutation. In my center again, it’s done routinely in all patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. We routinely do an NGS [next-generation sequencing] on the biopsies. In centers where it is not reflex testing, I think it has to be established in non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. EGFR mutation, per se, or part of an NGS testing, is performed to be able to offer this adjuvant osimertinib after chemotherapy. Remember that in the ones without EGFR and without ALK, adjuvant immunotherapy can also be offered. We have data from the IMpower010 [clinical trial], which is now telling us that in the adjuvant setting, adding atezolizumab [Tecentriq] can also improve the disease-free survival in patients without EGFR mutation. This is related to the PD-L1 [programmed death-ligand 1] expression. It’s validated in positive PD-L1 expression and even more, I would say, validated in high PD-L1 expression. To answer your question, you have EGFR testing for chemotherapy followed by adjuvant osimertinib. You might have PD-L1 testing for chemotherapy plus adjuvant atezolizumab. That’s my current opinion on what you should do in addition to the old days chemotherapy.

