Atlanta, IL

‘Atlanta’ comedy series will return for season 3 on FX

By Priyanka Patil
infusenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is finally over. Donald Glover’s award-winning comedy series Atlanta will return for its third season on March 24 on FX with a two-episode debut and will stream the following day on Hulu after a three-year hiatus. On Christmas Day, a new teaser trailer for the new season will air...

www.infusenews.com

