London stocks had pared earlier losses to trade flat by midday on Wednesday as investors digested weaker-than-expected UK growth figures. The FTSE 100 was steady at 7,297.76. Data released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed the economy grew less than initially thought in the third quarter, even before the Omicron Covid variant hit. GDP rose 1.1%, coming in weaker than the initial estimate for growth of 1.3%. It was a marked slowdown from the 5.4% growth seen in the in the second quarter, when restrictions were lifted.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO