The Directors of Puma VCT 13 plc (the "Company") are pleased to announce that further to an offer for subscription (the "Offer") of ordinary shares of £0.0005 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to raise up to £25,000,000, together with an over-allotment facility for up to a further £5,000,000, as set out in a prospectus dated 5 August 2021 (the "Prospectus"), the Company has today made a further allotment of 5,526,171 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO