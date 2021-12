When dreaming of a white Christmas, surely few people dreamed it would also be so ridiculously cold. But ridiculously cold it is. And so it will be — all week. Overnight, areas around Fidalgo Island got several inches of snow. While some people were trapped in their homes and neighborhoods, with cars covered in frosty white blankets, others did make it outside. Some even headed into town, where dedicated employees were actually working in businesses open on Sundays.

