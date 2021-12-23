ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tyler Johnson explains why he joined Sixers, credits coach Doc Rivers

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With the Philadelphia 76ers dealing with COVID-19 issues, they made another move to reinforce their roster.

They brought in seven-year veteran Tyler Johnson on a 10-day hardship exception. Johnson spent the previous two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, and he is a career 36% shooter from deep.

Johnson was just hanging out in Miami — he began his career with the Heat — when he got the call from the Sixers on Monday. Now he is looking to take advantage of the opportunity given to him.

“Obviously, there’s been a breakout of COVID and it’s given some guys an opportunity to get back into the league or given young guys an opportunity to come up from the G League,” said Johnson on Thursday. “It’s pretty similar on my end. I got a call. Obviously, with what’s going on here, and I jumped at the opportunity.”

In terms of expectations, Johnson is not sure. However, the fact coach Doc Rivers is here is a good thing. He will make Johnson’s life easier and the veteran out of Fresno State is thankful for that.

“Doc just told me come and play basketball,” Johnson added. “If I get an opportunity to just come in and play. Fortunately enough, Doc’s kind of old school, and so a lot of the terminology is very similar. So it’s not that big of an adjustment as far as terminology goes.”

Johnson added he and Rivers will have a conversation before Thursday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks to further clarify his role and the team’s expectations.

“Me and Doc, we’re probably gonna have a talk a little bit before the game starts today,” he added. “Right now, it’s been pretty light. Just introductions, meeting a lot of great people, and that’s probably where we’re at right now.”

Another thing that should help Johnson is his experience playing against the Sixers. He has played against Joel Embiid frequently, the biggest encounter coming in the 2018 playoffs while he was a member of the Heat. Johnson averaged 8.0 points and shot 60% from deep in that five-game series, starting every game.

“You gotta get acclimated,” he stated. “I haven’t played with any of these guys before, but as far as the organization, I played them in the playoffs when I was with Miami. Obviously, Doc has been around for a while and I’ve talked to a lot of guys who have played for him and the good thing is, he just lets you play. On that end, I think I’ll get to know guys little but more once we get up and down a little.”

One thing is for sure, Johnson is ready to come in and give the Sixers a boost. Just as he has done for the majority of his career.

“This is my seventh year going on eight in the league,” he finished. “When you’ve been around for this long, you’ve heard different things, and you kind of know what to expect.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

