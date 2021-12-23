ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Howland handles Maplewood on short notice

Vindy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOWLAND — It’s not easy to prepare for a team you scheduled the day of, even more so when the opposing team is three divisions above you. That was the case for Maplewood after agreeing to take a game against Howland, who needed a match for its annual Toni Ross Spirit...

www.vindy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

6 WPIAL players recognized on Class A all-state football team

Six WPIAL Class A football players earned all-state honors Tuesday, including Bishop Canevin wide receiver Lesae Lacks, whose team-high 50 catches helped the Crusaders win the district title. Lacks finished his junior year with 930 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns for Canevin, which won its first WPIAL title since 1990.
FOOTBALL
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Women Cancel NYE Home Game Due To Wildcats’ ‘COVID-19 Protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols. The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.” Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy. Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy