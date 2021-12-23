ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralf Rangnick confirms Manchester United have a clean bill of health

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalf Rangnick has given his Manchester United squad a clean bill of health after the...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Victor Lindelof misses Manchester United’s Newcastle trip after testing positive for Covid

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has missed Monday night’s trip to Newcastle after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced.Lindelof was substituted after suffering breathing difficulties during the 1-0 win over Norwich in United’s last outing on 11 December, though United said at the time that was not thought to be related to the Covid-19 cases that forced the closure of the club’s training ground.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesLindelof, who was given a heart monitor to try to get to the bottom of the problem, was said by the club to have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Daily Mail

Manchester United hint Anthony Martial WILL be allowed to leave in the January transfer window... but boss Ralf Rangnick says a deal will only be struck 'in the interests of the club'

Manchester United have opened the door for Anthony Martial to leave Old Trafford — but only if the deal is right for the club. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick says he understands Martial’s frustration following talks with the unhappy France striker at Carrington last week. But he insists that Martial will stay during the January transfer window unless it suits United and warned that another Covid-hit season has emphasised the need for a big squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester United return to the pitch on Monday night after two weeks away, with Newcastle United hosting the Red Devils at St James’ Park.Man United had to close their training ground this month and sit out two gameweeks due to Covid-related match postponements, though they had looked to have settled down in terms of performances since Ralf Rangnick’s appointment as interim manager.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesNewcastle, on the other hand, have been far from stable despite Eddie Howe joining as head coach, with three straight defeats in their most recent outings – including a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#The Premier League#Covid 19 Outbreak
Yardbarker

Ralf Rangnick appears to be taking a leaf out of Sir Alex Ferguson’s book at Manchester United and fans will love it

So far, so good for Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United. In all fairness, things couldn’t get much worse for the Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tutelage, and had the board not made the decision to dispense with the Norwegian’s services when they did, it’s entirely possible that they’d be staring at the top few teams in the Premier League from mid-table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick unhappy with Man Utd physicality rather than body language in draw

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has told his players to get physical after they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville TV pundit Neville launched a half-time tirade during United’s 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle on Monday evening in which substitute Edinson Cavani’s second-half equaliser at St James’ Park rescued a point.Asked about the former United full-back’s comments after the game, Rangnick said: “I don’t think today it was a problem of body language, it was more a question of physicality, of meeting the demands with regard to speed, tempo, physicality. The side-effect is the body...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick claims scrapping Premier League festive fixtures would be like ‘abolishing the Queen’

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick says scrapping the Premier League’s festive matches would be like “abolishing the Queen”.There has been some criticism of the busy schedule over the Christmas period with injuries and Covid cases making team selection difficult for clubs. England’s top-flight has long been the only European league to continue through the winter without a break.Rangnick told MUTV: “I’ve watched Premier League football for the last 40 years, so when it was also the First Division, and I know what kind of tradition it is to play football over Christmas and on Boxing Day, the 27th, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle give Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United a lesson in pressing as Joelinton dazzles in draw

Ralf Rangnick would have applauded the intensity, the intention, and the execution. Only, the kind of pressing he advocates and is famed for was being implemented by Newcastle, with Allan Saint-Maximin hounding Diogo Dalot when the clock struck 54.That was a theme of the night at St James’ Park; the hosts suffocating and stifling their jaded opponents in an encounter that made it difficult to decipher which team had recorded a sole league victory ahead of kick-off amid Operation Avoid Relegation. Substitute Edinson Cavani carpeted some of the embarrassment by securing an undeserved point for Manchester United; the Uruguayan enforcing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy