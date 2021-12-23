ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joanna Gaines Celebrates Major Life Milestone With Inspiring Story

By Allison Hambrick
 4 days ago
“Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines took to Instagram to share the story of how her relationship with New York City impacted her career. She shared a video of an advertisement for the Magnolia Network, a shared effort between Gaines and her husband Chip.

“Never in a million years would I have thought something like this could happen—in Times Square!” Gaines captioned the video before launching into the story.

“If you scroll, you’ll see a picture of me the very first time I visited New York City,” she wrote. “On that trip, something in my heart told me I would live there one day and sure enough, I moved back for an internship in television my last year in college. The irony is that while I was there, I fell in love with the small boutiques I’d frequent on the weekends—they felt the most like home to me. My dreams and passions started to shift while I lived there and when I got home, I decided to pursue a different direction. I felt so guilty for shifting gears because I had spent five years in college studying television.”

Additionally, the Fixer Upper star explained how her career progressed because of those boutiques. After marrying Chip in 2003, the couple opened their own. Their boutique, Magnolia, “evolved and [grew] in ways [Gaines] never imagined.”

“Fast forward to today—I’m back working in television, we launched a streaming app for @magnolianetwork, and we’re about to launch our network on cable tv in two weeks!” Gaines concluded. “It’s all so surreal and a full-circle moment for me and a reminder that nothing is ever wasted–we truly wouldn’t be here today without your support. So thank you, thank you for helping make our wild dreams come true.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Magnolia Network Lineup

While the Magnolia Network originally debuted on Discovery+, Chip and Joanna Gaines’s television endeavors found a new home on what used to be the DIY Network. The network focuses on programming that features cooking, home improvement, and other wholesome content.

The channel launches in January with the flagship series, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. Other shows on the network will be The Lost Kitchen, Mind for Design, The Johnnyswim Show, and Home Work. Gaines will also host another season of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.

“It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family,” the Gaines said in a news release. “It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer. That’s what we’ve set out to build with Magnolia Network and we’ve been amazed by the stories and storytellers we’ve found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable this January, and we’re hopeful about the impact it might have—to help reclaim the best of what television can be.”

