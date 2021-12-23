ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tagging along with Belgian pros: EuroCross Academy blog

By David Thompson
 4 days ago
After a one-year hiatus, the EuroCross Academy (ECA) returned to Belgium this week, with 10 junior riders from...

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

