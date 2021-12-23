ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County working to keep its mass vaccination site open through at least January as a response to rise in cases

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
BATAVIA, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- With COVID cases rising, Kane County is working to keep its mass vaccination site open and offer more appointments.

Those looking to get their first, second, or booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Kane County will have more opportunities to do so.

Kane County officials announced the Kane Vax Hub in Batavia will remain open through January.

The county had previously planned to close the mass vaccination site over staffing shortages. But with positive COVID cases approaching the height of last winter's totals, state officials made a verbal agreement to help with the staff shortages, keeping the clinic open through at least January.

The Daily Herald reported the county still needs to finalize a lease extension for the building on Randall Road, and that they hope to extend the agreement through May.

Daily COVID-19 cases in Kane County continue to rise, as well as hospitalizations.

