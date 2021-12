NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The George Jones Restaurant, Museum, and Rooftop ownership announced on Tuesday the venue will be closing. In a post on Instagram, ownership stated the decision was made following a "difficult 2 years." "From the pandemic (and the starts and stops there) all the way through to the 2nd Ave bombing one year ago - we have fought for what is right for our loyal staff and local partners," the post reads. "As many business owners know, between the workforce shortages and difficulty with consistency of products, it is a challenge day to day (to say the least) to make a business viable."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO