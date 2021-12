Along with returning holiday-inspired skins and weapons, Fortnite Chapter 3’s Winterfest has some special gifts for all players, thanks to the one and only Sgt. Winters. As you may notice from the main menu, a new option is available for players to enter into Winters’ lodge, where they can discover many wrapped gifts left untouched. Of course, each of these can be ripped up to find a valuable cosmetic waiting inside, but it will take patience to eventually earn all of these holiday offerings.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO